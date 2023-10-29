Rockefeller Foundation president to speak in LR

Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, will speak at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock on Nov. 9.

He will discuss his new book, "Big Bets: How Large-Scale Change Really Happens," which shares stories from his own career, the 110-year history of the Foundation, and how it is realistic to be optimistic about people's capacity to make large-scale change.

Shah is president of The Rockefeller Foundation, a global institution with a mission to promote the well-being of humanity around the world. The Foundation applies data, science, and innovation to improve health for women and children, create nutritious and sustainable food systems, end energy poverty for more than a billion people worldwide, and enable meaningful economic mobility in the United States and around the world.

In 2009, Shah was appointed to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development by President Barack Obama, where he led the U.S. response to the Haiti earthquake and the West African Ebola pandemic. Shah served on the National Security Council, and is credited with elevating the role of development as part of U.S. foreign policy.

His book, "Big Bets: How Large-Scale Change Really Happens," was published by Simon & Schuster's Simon Element imprint in October 2023.

Shah's appearance in Little Rock is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Although admission is free, registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/7mpea8ze. The form gives attendees an opportunity to submit a question that may be included in the conversation.

Shah will sign copies of "Big Bets: How Large-Scale Change Really Happens" following the program. People may buy a copy from the Clinton Museum Store at https://tinyurl.com/2v2c2y2y for delivery or in-store pick up at the event.

The event -- Clinton Presidential Center Presents -- is a partnership between the Clinton Foundation, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, and the Clinton Presidential Library.