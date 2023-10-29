Sections
Roundup

by Erick Taylor | Today at 3:24 a.m.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

eSTEM 49, MAUMELLE CHARTER 43 Justin May finished with 18 points and four rebounds to carry eStem (1-0) to a road win. Daylon Thomas scored 13 points for Maumelle Charter (0-1).

OZARK CATHOLIC 61, LEAD HILL 30 Shep Newcomb's 32 points were more than what the Tigers generated all game as Ozark Catholic (6-0) remained unbeaten.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 62, MARMADUKE 54 Sloan-Hendrix (5-0) won its fifth consecutive game after holding off a charge from the Greyhounds. Ashton Lucy scored 18 points, and Walt Collier ended with 11 points for Marmaduke (4-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

GIRLS

CONCORD 51, BRADFORD 26 Ashlyn Cossey had 24 points to push Concord (5-1) to a convincing victory. Kately Cornett added 10 points for the Lady Pirates.

MAUMELLE CHARTER 51, eSTEM 17 A complete outing from Libby Counts catapulted Maumelle Charter (1-0). Counts, a freshman, had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks for the Lady Falcons.

