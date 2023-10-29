Sections
Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 3:24 a.m.

Saturday's scores

Boys

Bergman 72, Acorn 21

Girls

Bergman 72, Acorn 34

Friday's scores

Boys

Bergman 81, Cossatot River 33

Bradley 64, Emerson 39

Concord 75, Bradford 34

Cotter 48, Calico Rock 43

County Line 69, Sacred Heart 41

eStem 49, Maumelle Charter 43

Founders Classical 45, Haas Hall Fayetteville 38

Jacksonville Lighthouse 68, Friendship Aspire 40

Kingston 66, Ozark Mountain 59

LISA Academy North 54, White County Central 40

Nevada 69, Acorn 44

Omaha 71, Eureka Springs 56

Ozark Catholic 61, Lead Hill 30

Scranton 48, Union Christian 33

Sloan-Hendrix 62, Marmaduke 54

Tuckerman 69, Hillcrest 46

Valley Springs 66, Alpena 27

Wonderview 65, Western Yell County 60

Girls

Acorn 54, Blevins 10

Bergman 57, Cossatot River 20

Bradley 41, Emerson 37

Concord 51, Bradford 26

Cotter 45, Calico Rock 31

Jasper 54, Viola 42

Kingston 69, Ozark Mountain 52

Maumelle Charter 51, eStem 17

Maynard 59, Bay 49

Omaha 51, Eureka Springs 18

Ozark Catholic 54, Lead Hill 28

Sacred Heart 64, County Line 24

Scranton 42, Union Christian 20

Sloan-Hendrix 72, Marmaduke 66

Tuckerman 40, Hillcrest 33

White County Central 61, LISA Academy North 23

Wonderview 54, Western Yell County 23

