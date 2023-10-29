Saturday's scores
Boys
Bergman 72, Acorn 21
Girls
Bergman 72, Acorn 34
Friday's scores
Boys
Bergman 81, Cossatot River 33
Bradley 64, Emerson 39
Concord 75, Bradford 34
Cotter 48, Calico Rock 43
County Line 69, Sacred Heart 41
eStem 49, Maumelle Charter 43
Founders Classical 45, Haas Hall Fayetteville 38
Jacksonville Lighthouse 68, Friendship Aspire 40
Kingston 66, Ozark Mountain 59
LISA Academy North 54, White County Central 40
Nevada 69, Acorn 44
Omaha 71, Eureka Springs 56
Ozark Catholic 61, Lead Hill 30
Scranton 48, Union Christian 33
Sloan-Hendrix 62, Marmaduke 54
Tuckerman 69, Hillcrest 46
Valley Springs 66, Alpena 27
Wonderview 65, Western Yell County 60
Girls
Acorn 54, Blevins 10
Bergman 57, Cossatot River 20
Bradley 41, Emerson 37
Concord 51, Bradford 26
Cotter 45, Calico Rock 31
Jasper 54, Viola 42
Kingston 69, Ozark Mountain 52
Maumelle Charter 51, eStem 17
Maynard 59, Bay 49
Omaha 51, Eureka Springs 18
Ozark Catholic 54, Lead Hill 28
Sacred Heart 64, County Line 24
Scranton 42, Union Christian 20
Sloan-Hendrix 72, Marmaduke 66
Tuckerman 40, Hillcrest 33
White County Central 61, LISA Academy North 23
Wonderview 54, Western Yell County 23