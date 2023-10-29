Setting the standard

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yuracheck was presented the Leader of the Year Award by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas at an Oct. 18 benefit luncheon in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center.

Before the luncheon, a private VIP reception for high-level sponsors took place. Later, guests bid on silent auction items before dining on a buffet consisting of a choice of sandwiches and sides that included chips, salad, tomato basil bisque and brownies.

The program began with remarks by emcee David Bazzel of radio station 103.7 The Buzz and Jay Meador, Central Arkansas president of presenting sponsor First Horizon Bank; and an invocation by Ryan Nellon, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas' Youth of the Year. Vanessa Russell, director of resource development for the clubs, did a call to donate $100 a month as members.

The Club Choir Wetherington, from the Jim Wetherington Boys & Girls Club in North Little Rock, drew a standing ovation after singing "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman." Led by Tawanna Campbell, the choir also sang the Whitney Houston hit "The Greatest Love of All."

CEO Cindy Doramus presented the award to Yurachek, who as part of his acceptance speech lauded all the various UA sports teams. As part of the fundraiser, Yuracheck offered, as live-auction items, two mid-court tickets to the Arkansas Razorbacks' Nov. 28 game with Duke University in Bud Walton Arena

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas has served more than 7,000 youths in its five locations.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams