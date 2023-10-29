Shoot the ‘right’ doe for the good of the herd

During the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's monthly meeting Thursday in Little Rock, Ralph Meeker presented a slide and asked a question.

The slide showed three doe deer. All were perfectly broadside to the camera, fully lit by the sun, heads high and alert. The closest doe was a plump mature nanny. The other two were younger and smaller, obviously her twin daughters.

This is your first chance to get a deer this season, said Meeker, the Game and Fish Commission's deer project coordinator. You're down to one last pack of venison and you're eager to replenish your supply.

"How many of you would shoot this deer on the right?" Meeker asked. A few people raised their hands.

Fewer people raised their hands for the deer in the back, probably because it was partly obscured by the mature doe, but more probably because the audience sensed it was being set up for a stern lecture on hunting ethics.

Finally, Meeker asked how many would shoot the big mature doe. The majority of people raised their hands, including this columnist. I would shoot that deer because she's the one stomping and blowing and threatening to ruin my hunt. She's already spooked the buck you don't see hiding in the brush, and if I don't bust her, I won't get anything. I've shot that doe many times for that reason.

That's the wrong deer to shoot, Meeker said, using her to illustrate some troubling trends in Arkansas's deer herd.

From 2011-19, Arkansas hunters checked more than 200,000 deer annually. We fell below 200,000 in 2019-20, followed by a huge spike in 2020-21 with more than 216,000 deer checked. That was probably attributable to a corresponding spike in the number of hunters because of the covid pandemic, Meeker said.

Three of the last four seasons have seen declining deer harvests despite abundant hard mast crops, Meeker said. But why?

One factor might have been the warmest winter on record in 2022-23. I hardly hunted last year for that reason.

Discounting that anomaly, the mature doe exemplifies what might be an important component in the trend.

"In recent years we have harvested a higher percentage of does," Meeker said.

In 2009, the commission liberalized regulations and encouraged hunters to kill more does. Establishing the private lands antlerless deer season in 2011 increased opportunities to kill does, and hunters took advantage.

A great many hunters shot the mature doe. That matters because an experienced mother is more likely to successfully raise her fawns to adulthood than a young, inexperienced mother, Meeker said.

"The most productive females are 3 1/2 and 4 1/2 years old," Meeker said. "On average, we're harvesting about 80,000 does per year, mostly in the early season. Do that for nine years, and you're likely going to make impact on reproduction."

If you're looking at a mature doe and two young doe, you are probably looking at a doe and two daughters. Meeker said you will probably make a more effective management decision by shooting one of the young does.

On the other hand, if you shoot one of the younger does, that obviously decreases the mature doe's recruitment rate by 50% for that year. If you shoot the mature doe, the daughters, which are nearly mature, will probably survive the season and reproduce in the spring.

The difference, Meeker said, is that an experienced doe with her first fawns will not have as much experience as the old doe to protect her fawns from coyotes and other dangers. This tendency produces diminishing returns.

Wildlife biologists are very reluctant to blame predators for declines in game populations, but Meeker said that coyotes are more successful at killing the fawns of inexperienced does.

"For a long time coyotes were not as big a problem as they are now," Meeker said. "Now, with 1 1/2- and 2 1/2-year old does carrying the population, they are a bigger problem. Once a fawn is old enough to follow its mother, it's hard for coyotes to catch a fawn.

"For awhile coyotes were actually helping us," Meeker added. "We couldn't kill enough deer."

Coyotes were clipping off some of the excess deer, presumably the weakest, slowest and least adaptable.

"Now they might be having an [adverse] effect," Meeker said.