Small Colleges Notebook: Former Muldrow star Gleason eclipses 10,000 passing yards

As a junior, Braden Gleason helped lead the Emporia State Hornets to a 9-3 record, including a bowl victory.

But if Emporia State is going to reach nine wins this season, Braden Gleason and Co. have some work to do.

Despite throwing for 349 yards and a pair touchdowns last week, Gleason and the Hornets were on the short end of a 77-27 loss to No. 11 Central Missouri. Gleason did all he could by throwing for two touchdowns and running for a pair of scores.

But the Mules (7-1) compiled 976 yards of total offense and, after building a 56-27 halftime lead, scored three times in the third quarter.

Gleason, a Muldrow native, has now passed for 2,672 yards and 26 touchdowns through eight games while completing 248-of-341 pass attempts and just two interceptions.

For his career, Gleason has passed for 10,004 yards and 94 touchdowns.

Taye Gatewood

Arkansas Tech (Fort Smith Southside)

Former Fort Smith Southside quarterback Taye Gatewood threw for 290 yards and a touchdown during Arkansas Tech's 31-24 loss to Ouachita Baptist University.

The Wonder Boys (3-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped in the process.

In addition to throwing a touchdown pass, Gatewood also ran for a team-high 54 yards. On Oct. 14, Gatewood threw for a touchdown in Tech's 24-10 win over UA-Monticello.

For the season, Gatewood has completed 148-of-222 pass attempts for 1,695 yards and 11 touchdowns. His overall quarterback rating is 141.75. Gatewood has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

The Wonder Boys host Harding Nov. 4 for Homecoming.

Payton Brown

UAFS (Waldron)

UAFS sophomore Payton Brown was named among the top Lone Star Conference players to watch heading into the 2023-24 basketball season.

The Lions, who open the season Nov. 10 against Metropolitan State (Denver) in Spearfish, S.D., were picked to finish 10th LSC play. UAFS compiled a 12-16, 8-14 mark in 2022-23.

Reigning conference champ West Texas A&M was picked by coaches to repeat as champions.

An all-state star at Waldron, Brown led UAFS in scoring with a 19.7 average in 2022-23. He led in multiple categories, including minutes (31.3) and 3-pointers (70). He scored 30 or more points five different times, including a career-high 38 during a Jan. 14 win over St. Edward's University.

Madeline Freeman

Central Baptist College (Hackett)

Former Hackett standout Madeline Freeman had a team-high 17 kills in Central Baptist College's 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15) win over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

After winning just four games in 2022, the Lady Mustangs carried a 12-10 overall record into Friday's match with Cottey College.

Just a sophomore, Freeman has enjoyed a bounce-back season after missing time in 2022 because of an injury. She leads the Mustangs with 185 kills (2.34 per set) and has 16 total blocks.

Freeman finished the 2022 season with 193 kills, 183 digs, 153 assists, 17 aces, and eight blocks. She appeared in 17 of the team's 22 matches.

Camryn Presley

Hendrix (Greenwood)

Camryn Presley will finish her Hendrix volleyball career as one of the elite players in the program's history. Presley and the Lady Warriors will celebrate Senior Day today.

Through the first 21 matches, Presley led the team in kills with 179 (2.63 per set), and had 248 digs, 24 blocks and 11 aces.

Hendrix (10-11) had won four of its previous five matches heading into this weekend's final home matches Sewanee and Centre College.

A former Greenwood standout, Presley had 14 kills and 15 digs during last week's win over Oglethorpe.

Grant Ennis

Harding (Greenwood)

Grant Ennis moved into second place on Harding's all-time football scoring list last week.

The former Greenwood kicker made good on all seven of his PAT kicks and added a 35-yard field goal in the Bison's 54-20 win over Southern Arkansas last week. Ennis has 51 points for the season and 279 for his career -- moving him past Park Parish (272). Parish scored 45 touchdowns and a PAT during his playing career (2012-16).

Cole Chancey (66 touchdowns) is the all-time scoring leader with 396 points between 2017-21.

Ennis scored a career-high 101 points during the 2021 season, which included a school-record 13 field goals.