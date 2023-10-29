State college roundups

NCAA DIVISION III

LYON 43, HILBERT (N.Y.) 27

Lyon (4-4) overcame a slew of turnovers and some big plays by Hilbert (0-8) to pick up its first road victory of the season at St. Francis Stadium in Hamburg, N.Y.

Kristopher Funck passed for 197 yards and threw touchdown passes to Karson Douglas and Xavier Long, but he also had three interceptions -- including one returned for a score -- for the Scots, who've won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. Jaylin Babers scored three times as well for Lyon.

Funck's 1-yard score with 46 seconds left in the second quarter allowed Lyon to take a 20-6 lead at halftime. It was 20-13 early in the third quarter following a 2-yard touchdown from Hilbert's Darion Reed before a safety and 34-yard scoring catch from Douglas helped the Scots break the game open.

Babers, who began the game with a 6-yard touchdown run, added scores from 4 and 2 yards out in the fourth quarter. Reed ended with 119 yards rushing for the Hawks, who were also penalized 17 times for 169 yards.

BERRY (GA.) 53, HENDRIX 6

A huge first-half hole was too steep for Hendrix (3-5, 3-3 Southern Athletic Association) to climb out of in its loss at Valhalla Stadium in Mount Berry, Ga.

Brandon Cade ran 8 times for 200 yards and scored on runs of 4, 9, 58 and 65 yards in the first half for Berry (7-1, 5-1), which racked up 460 yards rushing and led 43-0 at halftime. Colby Sikes also ran 9 times for 162 yards with 1 touchdown, while Blake Hembree threw a 28-yard pass to Nate Lyons.

The Warriors played without quarterback Jacob Buniff, who led the NCAA Division III in passing going in with 2,495 yards. To compensate, five different players threw passes for Hendrix, with Josh Hayes getting the start and going 10 of 27 for 93 yards with 2 interceptions. Parker Turley did throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jason Sullivan that pulled the Warriors within 15-6 with 14 minutes to go in the second quarter until Berry sprinted away by scoring 28 points over the remainder of the half.