BASKETBALL

WBC women win season opener

The Williams Baptist College women had five players with 10 or more points Saturdayin a 95-63 victory over University of the Ozarks at the Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.

Carmen Taylor led all players with 17 points, including 11 in the second half, while her sister Charmen Taylor added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the floor. Kaylee Clark had 15 points and a game-high six rebounds for Williams Baptist and Sara Crowe chipped in 12 points.

Williams Baptist held a 30-28 lead midway through the second quarter, but used a 8-0 run that included a three-pointer from Taylor Hooten, pushing the lead to 38-28 with 4:30 left in the first half. WBC used a 10-0 run in the second half to further add to the lead.

Brittany Temple and Kelsey Ground led Ozarks with eight points each.

SOCCER

WBC men win conference title

The Williams Baptist College men's team clinched its second consecutive American Midwest Conference regular season championship Saturday with a 5-1 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo.

The Trojans took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Linus Saewe in the 13th minute, but the Eagles answered three minutes later on a goal from Alfonso Madrigal. Fernando Paya scored in the 44th minute to give Willliams Baptist a 2-1 lead. Paya scored again in the 53rd minute for a 3-1 lead. Joao Baretto scored in the 59th minute and Jacoobo Obradors scored in the 74th minute to provide the final margin.

The Eagles outshot the Trojans 24-7 with 12 shots on-goal. Hugo Gil had three assists for the Eagles and Rodrigo Pina recorded four saves in goal.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services