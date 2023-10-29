Stellantis reaches deal with UAW





DETROIT -- Jeep-maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set last week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday.

The deal, which still has to be ratified by members, leaves only General Motors without a contract with the union. The agreement could end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, and at parts warehouses across the nation.

Like workers at Ford, the strikers at Stellantis are expected to take down their picket lines and start returning to work in the coming days, before 43,000 union members vote. A spokesperson for Stellantis declined to comment.

The people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the talks, said most of the main points of the deal at Ford will carry over to Stellantis.

The Ford pact includes 25% in general wage increases over the next 4½ years for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming once the deal is ratified. Workers also will get cost-of-living pay that would bring the raises to over 30%, with top assembly plant workers making more than $40 per hour. At Stellantis, top-scale workers now make about $31 per hour.

Under the Ford deal, workers with pensions also will see small increases when they retire, and those hired after 2007 with 401(k) plans will get large increases. For the first time, the union will have the right to go on strike over company plans to close factories. Temporary workers also will get large raises, and Ford agreed to shorten to three years the time it takes for new hires to reach the top of the pay scale.

The UAW's Ford council is expected to meet today to vote to send the tentative agreement to members, who must then vote whether to ratify it. Ford on Thursday said the agreement is expected to add about $850 to $900 per vehicle to its labor costs.

Like the Ford contract, the Stellantis deal would run through April 30, 2028.

The deal is also expected to include some news about a now-idled factory in Belvidere, Ill., which the company had planned to close.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, who represents Belvidere in Congress, said he's received indications that electric vehicles will be produced at the site, which will be expanded to include a new battery factory. Stellantis had indefinitely shut down the plant in the spring and laid off the 1,350 employees who worked there.

Foster said he's been working with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office and other state and local officials to reopen the facility. State officials are expected to offer the company an incentive package as part of the deal.

The union previously said Stellantis had been offering to put a battery plant there that would open in 2028 as well as a Mopar distribution hub. Stellantis has agreed to all three: vehicle assembly, a battery plant and the Mopar hub, one of the sources said.

"My plant was idled, and now we're out here doing this," Alfonso Galindo, 44, of Sylvania, Ohio, who transferred to Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Plant in July after Belvidere idled, said on the picket line on Saturday morning. "I'd love to go back."

UNDER PRESSURE

The union had elevated its strike against both Stellantis and GM last week. On Monday, the UAW directed 6,800 members at Stellantis' Ram 1500 plant in Sterling Heights to go on strike. On Tuesday, hours after GM said the strike had cost it $800 million, the UAW sent out another 5,000 workers at its most profitable plant in Arlington, Texas, which makes full-size SUVs.

"Taking down that Ram 1500 plant helped put more pressure on them, because they can't afford to lose that much revenue," said Art Wheaton, an automotive industry specialist at Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations School who has performed training for the UAW, GM and Ford. "There would be too much of a cost disadvantage, especially with Ford getting production back up. The purpose of the pattern always has been the other two would follow suit."

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, that has been on strike since September, said he expects workers will vote to approve the deal because of the pay raises above 30% and a large raise immediately.

"Eleven percent is right on the hood," he said. "It's a historic agreement as far as I'm concerned."

Some union members have been complaining that UAW President Shawn Fain promised 40% raises to match what he said was given to company CEOs, but Baumhower said that was Fain's opening bid.

"Anybody who knows anything about negotiations, you always start out much higher than you think is realistic to get," he said.

Jermaine Antwine and other Stellantis workers picketing outside the automaker's Sterling Heights, Mich., plant were excited Saturday after hearing news of a tentative deal.

"Anytime you reach a tentative agreement, it's a good thing," said Antwine, 48, of Pontiac, Michigan. "It shows both sides have come to a mutual agreement somewhere within the numbers they started with."

"Ultimately, the numbers they did come to agree with is what the UAW wanted," said Antwine, who has spent 24 years with the automaker and is a team leader in materials at the Sterling Heights plant.

Flin Fike, 57, of Farmington Hills, who works in skilled trades at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, said he wishes the 25% wage increase would come all at once given the increases in inflation over the past few years.

"It seems like it would be a better gratitude toward us," the 36-year UAW member said. "Because it's like making us wait. Eleven percent is really only a $3 raise."

Tomas Rangel, 33, a worker at the Sterling Heights plant, said he was excited to hear about the deal, especially the wage increases, and hopes that the membership ratifies it.

"It would mean a lot," said Rangel, who lives in southwest Detroit. "It would mean more chance of not living paycheck to paycheck. More chance to buy a home and things like that."

FAIN PRAISED

Talks were under way with General Motors on Saturday in an effort to reach a similar agreement. Over 14,000 workers at GM remain on strike at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

The union began targeted strikes against all three automakers on Sept. 15 after its contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 workers were on strike against all three companies, about one-third of the union's 146,000 members at the Detroit three. Automakers laid off several thousand more as parts shortages cascaded through their manufacturing systems.

Shawn Fain "has achieved a stunning victory in 2023," said economist Pat Anderson, CEO of Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group which specializes in the auto industry, of the Ford agreement. "He completely controlled the public debate and proclaimed victory on his timeline. The UAW has reset the playing field. The industry will not go back to bargaining the way they had for generations before this."

Anderson sees the Ford deal being largely adopted by GM and Stellantis. "But there are two serious consequences of this unequivocal UAW victory. First, the rhetoric that Fain used declaring automakers the enemy will have long-tern negative consequences. And, two: Costs are reaching the point of no return and investments will be canceled. We already have acknowledgment of that fact from GM, Ford and Stellantis that have begun pushing back manufacturing plans."

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher, Haleluya Hadero and Corey Williams of The Associated Press; and by Breana Noble and Marnie Muñoz of The Detroit News (TNS).

FILE - United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set earlier this week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)







Stellantis employee and United Auto Workers member DeSean McKinley, shown on the picket line Saturday outside the automaker’s Sterling Heights, Mich., plant, called the tentative agreement between the UAW and Stellantis “a blessing.” (AP/Corey Williams)





