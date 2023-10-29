Survey for downtown LR plan close to wrapping up

The kickoff survey to help craft a downtown Little Rock master plan is closing at the end of day on Tuesday, according to the planning and design firm Sasaki.

The survey is available at https://tinyurl.com/2xb6fsba

On Oct. 11, officials kicked off the effort to craft a master plan for downtown Little Rock with an open house at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. Attendees of the Oct. 11 open house were polled in real time via their phones on matters related to downtown Little Rock and the master plan. That plan is meant to guide future decision-making.

Officials from the city of Little Rock and nonprofit Downtown Little Rock Partnership were at the open house.

The downtown zone that is the focus of the forthcoming master plan is bounded by the Arkansas River to the north; Interstate 30, Ninth Street and Bond Street to the east; 14th Street/Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive to the south; and the Union Pacific railroad to the west, according to the contract with the Sasaki firm.

In June, the Little Rock Board of Directors authorized paying the Boston- and Denver-based planning and urban design firm Sasaki to craft the master plan for downtown. The Sasaki firm will be paid $705,000 for the consulting work. Additionally, the city has agreed to reimburse the firm for up to $40,000 in certain expenses, unless the city authorizes a change to the amount in writing, according to a signed copy of the contract. Funding will be drawn from Little Rock's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money.

Officials have said that the entire process in Little Rock, including focus groups and advisory committee meetings, is expected to take nine months, with a plan ready for public review by May.

The downtown Little Rock master plan has four phases:

Discovery and goal setting.

District framework visioning.

Implementation planning.

Plan drafting and adoption.

The process is in the first phase -- discovery and goal setting.

The Downtown Little Rock Master Plan Survey is an interactive tool that creates a map reflecting a person's experiences downtown. It also asks what one's favorite parks/open spaces, cultural assests/events and other spaces are. The survey tries to gauge how often one goes downtown and why. If not going downtown, why not. The survey tries to gauge what people think downtown needs, what downtown's challenges are in general and in the next five years.

The survey even asks what other downtowns would people like Downtown Little Rock to be more like?

The Sasaki firm said it will be returning to Little Rock in early December to continue developing a vision for the downtown area and will share more information in coming weeks.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.