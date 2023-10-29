Top-ranked Bulldogs thump outmatched Gators





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Carson Beck and dozens of teammates ran toward one end zone, jumped into the stands and frolicked with the Georgia faithful. They danced, posed for pictures and waved red pom-poms long after Coach Kirby Smart passed by and pointed in appreciation.

It was another "Cocktail Party" celebration for the Bulldogs, one that's become a familiar scene in the series.

Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes in his hometown, Daijun Edwards ran for two scores and the top-ranked Bulldogs dominated Florida 43-20 Saturday to extend their winning streak to 25.

"It's a great feeling, nothing like I've ever felt before," Beck said. "This is a very emotional moment for me. ... To go out and play the game like I can, there's no better feeling than to come out with a win like that."

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) have now won three in a row and six of seven in the rivalry known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

"Getting better, but we're still not where we need to be," Smart said.

The 'Dawgs scored on their first four possessions and stuffed the Gators (5-3, 3-2) early and often.

The Bulldogs sniffed out two trick plays, including a fourth-and-inches pass at the Florida 34-yard line that proved to be the turning point. Florida faked a quarterback sneak and snapped the ball through Graham Mertz's legs to running back Trevor Etienne -- turning a short-yardage situation into a much more difficult conversion.

Etienne was trying to throw but got tackled for a 3-yard loss. The play highlighted a mismatch at the line of scrimmage, one Florida clearly saw coming because Coach Billy Napier didn't feel comfortable trying to run when his team needed to gain just a couple feet.

"Ultimately, I've got conviction about the call," Napier said. "That's one of many plays today that probably we'd like to have back. But it's not necessarily about the plays at times. It's about the players. It's about the execution. We can certainly call better plays at times today, but ultimately it comes down to the execution of the play."

Edwards scored three plays later for a 17-7 lead. Mertz fumbled on the ensuing possession, and Georgia turned that into another touchdown by Edwards. Georgia later added a safety when it blocked a punt through the end zone.

The outcome was decided at that point, hardly uncommon in this series. Six of the last seven meetings have been decided by 16 or more points.

Georgia's three-game streak over Florida has been by a combined score of 119-47, an indication of how significant the gap is between the two Eastern Division foes.

"I'll tell you right now it's not going to snowball," Mertz said. "They're a great team. They got after us today. We made a few mistakes. ... We know what this team has, and we know that our best is still out there."

Beck, a Jacksonville native who led Mandarin High School to its first state title in 2018, completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards. He was not sacked and rarely pressured.

Edwards ran for 95 yards and now has four TDs in the last two games in the series. Ladd McConkey had six receptions for 135 yards and a score, helping fill the void left by injured star Brock Bowers (ankle).

Florida's Mertz ran for a touchdown late and threw for 230 yards and two scores, including a 25-yarder to Tre Wilson on the opening drive. It was the first time the Gators have scored first in the series since 2015. But they managed just a yard on their next 18 plays, which included two turnovers and four sacks.

"We made too many critical mistakes," Napier said. "In particular, the two huge mistakes in the first half allowed the game to kind of get out of control to some degree."

AUBURN 27, MISSISSIPPI STATE 13

AUBURN, Ala. — Payton Thorne passed for 230 yards and three first-half touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter ran for a season-high 144 yards to lead Auburn to a victory over Mississippi State.

The Tigers (4-4, 1-4 SEC) snapped a four-game skid and got their first league win under Coach Hugh Freeze after racing to a 24-3 halftime lead, their biggest in an SEC game in four years.

Thorne had five touchdown passes in the first seven games since transferring from Michigan State but delivered his best game against an FBS team with the Tigers. He completed 20 of 26 passes and ran for 38 yards.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4) started Mike Wright at quarterback for the second straight game with Will Rogers sidelined by a left shoulder injury. Leading rusher Jo’Quavious Marks also sat out the game.

Wright was 16-of-32 passing for 161 yards and ran for another 63 yards.

TEXAS A&M 30, SOUTH CAROLINA 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Max Johnson threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M snapped a two-game skid with a win over South Carolina.

The game was tied late in the second quarter before the Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC) scored two touchdowns in less than a minute to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. The Gamecocks cut it to 21-10 on a 49-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Spencer Rattler threw a 23-yard pass to Nyck Harbor on third-and-9 before a 29-yard run by Mario Anderson got South Carolina to the 2. Rattler then found Joshua Simon in the back of the end zone for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter that cut the lead to 24-17.

But South Carolina (2-6, 1-5) couldn’t get anything done on offense after that as the team lost a fourth straight game. Rattler managed just 176 yards and a touchdown Saturday against Texas A&M’s tough defense.

NO. 12 MISSISSIPPI 33, VANDERBILT 7

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaxson Dart threw for one touchdown, ran for another and Mississippi scored on five consecutive first-half possessions in a win over Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) eliminated any upset hopes with a 26-0 blitz by going 5-of-5 in the red zone, opening a 23-minute stretch that spanned to the 7:40 mark in the second period.

Dayton Wade finished with eight receptions for 120 yards and Quinshon Judkins had 17 rushes for 124 yards and a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Dart was 19 of 28 passing for 240 yards as the Rebels finished with 431 yards of total offense, 301 in the decisive first half.

Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5) was led by reserve quarterback Walter Taylor, leading a third-quarter scoring drive capped by a 2-yard scoring run.

NO. 21 TENNESSEE 33, KENTUCKY 27

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Joe Milton III passed for a touchdown, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson rushed for scores and Charles Campbell kicked four field goals to help Tennessee outlast Kentucky. Sampson’s 12-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter provided a nine-point cushion the Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) needed as the Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) continued fighting back behind a 372-yard passing performance by Devin Leary.

Alex Raynor made a 28-yard field goal with 4:24 remaining to get Kentucky within a touchdown, but a big run by Sampson on Tennessee’s subsequent drive helped consume the clock and clinch a game the Vols led throughout but never really controlled.

Milton was 18 of 21 passing for 228 yards. Campbell made kicks from 44, 49, 34 and 35 yards, his last bouncing off the upright to keep his team ahead.



