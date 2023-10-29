Sections
TV news shows

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:15 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" --Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross; retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, former commander of U.S. Central Command. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sullivan; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" --Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.


Print Headline: TV news shows

