UA offer surprises Texas big man, pleases family





When University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman told class of 2025 big man Parker Jefferson he had a scholarship offer recently, it was a surreal moment for the consensus 4-star prospect.

Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. reached out on Oct. 13 to start the process of offering Jefferson a scholarship.

"Coach Brewer called me and he then put Coach Muss on the phone," Jefferson said. "It was kind of short and sweet. He kind of got on the phone and said, 'We're excited to recruit you and I want to let you know you have an offer.' "

Jefferson, 6-10, 232 pounds, of Waxahachie, Texas, had scholarship offers from Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Iowa, LSU, TCU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, SMU and others prior to his conversation with Musselman.

His father Mike lettered as an offensive lineman for Arkansas in 1997 and his mother Carrie lettered in basketball for the Razorbacks from 1993-97. Having about 15 family members on his mother's side in the Greenwood area also made the offer that much special.

"It's kind of crazy growing up having a lot of family in Arkansas," Jefferson said. "Went to a lot of Arkansas games as a kid. It's kind of crazy to think it's a place where both of my parents went to and played at the D-I level. It's kind of surreal, it's kind of ... getting an offer that both of my parents went to and the school I was around most of my time."

Jefferson and his parents last visited Fayetteville to watch his sister Kaylee and Sam Houston State's basketball game against Arkansas last November. The month before, they visited Musselman and staff for the Razorbacks' football game against Alabama. Jefferson also took part in an Arkansas basketball camp in 2016.

He said he's been talking to assistant coach director of basketball operations Michael Musselman, assistant Keith Smart, assistant director of recruiting and scouting Blake Wetherington, Musselman and Brewer.

Despite his background with the Razorbacks, Jefferson said he was still somewhat surprised by the offer.

"Obviously I was kind of surprised," said Jefferson, who was selected to take part in the Nike Elite 100 Camp in June. "It's been awhile they been recruiting me. It was kind of like when it is going to happen. I was very excited. Both my parents were geeked about it."

An aunt in Arkansas let him know where she believes he needs to play his college basketball.

"When I posted it [Arkansas offer], she kind of commented she was like, 'We love wearing the Red and White,' " Jefferson said. "They [family members in Arkansas] have always been supportive me. I'm just blessed."

Jefferson, who played on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Houston Hoops, played with JL3 Elite in the prestigious Peach Jam event in July at North Augusta, S.C. ESPN rates him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 10 center in the nation for the 2025 class.

He averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and a block shot per game as a sophomore. Jefferson scored 26 points while hitting 10 of 16 field goals and 3 of 6 from beyond the three-point line and had 10 rebounds in a 93-87 victory over a 19-under Slovenia squad in August.

He said he's looking forward to another Fayetteville trip to check out Musselman's program.

"For sure we have to figure out kind of what our schedules are," Jefferson said. "I usually go out to Arkansas for Thanksgiving with my mom's side of the family. Maybe we can figure out something during that time line."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Parker Jefferson





