War, naturally

I can't unpack the Israeli-Hamas war for myself, much less for you.

I know some of the history, have some facts at my disposal, and read and heard the same arguments as the rest of you. But all I really have to go on is my emotional response to the ongoing heartbreak. We are a savage and cruel tribe capable of rationalizing atrocity committed in the name of pretty words. We murder children to have our way.

This is the way we run our world. To pretend otherwise is to ignore both history and human nature, the one constant throughout time. If Genghis Khan contemplated it, you and I are capable of it.

But being capable of murder does not make one a murderer.

Civilization is the process of sublimating human nature by incentivizing conformity and deterring antisocial action (at least by individuals--insurance companies and airlines seem to get a pass). Civilization is our attempt at making ourselves better, at lessening suffering by installing guardrails and offering alternative arenas of conflict resolution. We don't have to kill our neighbor with a rock because our goat wandered into their pasture and became their supper; we can just sue them.

But consider that every civilization that has ever existed has collapsed. Because human nature does not change. And because we have an imperative for more.

We are naturally exploitative; we will push the limits until whatever tower we have constructed will collapse. In a world where resources are finite, we will eventually exhaust them. We give even less thought to the future than we do history.

Hamas is a terrorist organization, but human nature can countenance and endorse terrorism if that terrorism is in service of a desired end. Israel is a hyper-militarized belligerent state that reflexively regards its occupied population as enemy combatants rather than citizens. It can (and does) excuse heavy-handed and disproportionate reactions to dissent by invoking its right to exist.

Israelis and their sympathizers will say the fault lies entirely on Hamas, which is unquestionably culpable in attacks on Israeli civilians. But it's not unreasonable to see the events of the last two weeks as the inevitable result of decades of Israeli's harsh occupation of its Palestinians.

A more nuanced view would accept that there's plenty of blame to be spread: to Great Britain, to America, to the widespread persecution of Jews, to Hitler and his henchmen and the millions of silent enablers of the Holocaust. Maybe to whoever created the notion that one tribe might be better favored by a creator, or that a region-specific war is necessary to kick off the 1,000-Year Reign of Jesus Christ.

But after World War II, the world's debt to the Jews was both undeniable and impossible to repay. So the world took Palestine and gave it to the Jews. And naturally the Palestinians resented that.

Anyone who sees one side as totally blameless and the other as entirely liable has joined a tribe. Which is also entirely in keeping with our nature.

And to argue about which side is in the moment more at fault--who has done worse to whom--is to ignore important and longstanding issues, some of which are only tangentially related to the current

conflict. To focus on the recent history of the region is myopic, but how does one began to address the long history of antipathy between Israeli Zionists and Palestinian Nationalists?

An aspiration to return to Zion was part of Jewish religious thought for more than a millennium before active talk of the re-establishment of a Jewish Nation in Palestine (as a practical response to institutionalized antisemitism in Russia and Europe) began in the mid-19th century. The World Zionist Organization and the Jewish National Fund bought land in the Palestinian region while it was under both British and Ottoman rule and encouraged Jews to immigrate to the area.

In 1886 in Petah Tikva, then a small town near Tel Aviv founded by Jewish settlers from Europe, a dispute over land led to the forced eviction of Arabs. In response, a Jewish settler was attacked and robbed. In retaliation, Jewish settlers confiscated nine mules belonging to Arabs they found grazing in their fields. The following day, Arab villagers attacked the city, vandalizing houses, burning fields and rustling livestock. Several Jews were injured, and an elderly woman with a heart condition died, possibly as a result of stress and violence.

You would think the Petah Tikva incident--a minor dust-up in the history of Palestinian-Jewish conflict--could have been resolved by the application of a little civilization. Let's pull out the law books, everybody bring your receipts, and we'll get this dispute settled by an impartial arbiter. But tribalism--human nature--trumps civilization.

No Arab would trust a Zionist judge; no Jew could accept the evidence provided by a Palestinian. Each saw the other as Other. Not our kind. The roots of murder are not complicated, just deep and sunk in primitive emotions. Notions of dignity, honor and civilization are all soluble in fear.

We can always find a euphemism to help us sleep at night, we can always find a rationale for violence committed long ago or far away or at least not right in front of us at mealtimes. I know I sometimes switch off NPR when they start talking about the conflict. I have that luxury. Most of us do.

That's how a millionaire professional golfer can shrug and say he isn't about politics and accept more millions of dollars from a murderous regime and most of us will not be too bothered.

Some of us don't even see a problem with the arrangement; the golfer, after all, isn't being paid to murder anyone, he's being paid to distract us from the murders. He's just like one of the Christmas turkeys Whitey Bulger used to hand out in the neighborhood. (Do we blame the bird? No, but then the bird didn't volunteer.)

I will not say there is no solution, because I have seen our kind do wondrous things, and believe we have great capacities for empathy and sacrifice. There really are people willing to die for their ideals.

But most of us are only willing to let others die for our convenience.

That's human nature. And that's why I'm pessimistic.

