War violin finds home in museum

A violin made by an American prisoner of war in Germany is part of the new Liberation Pavilion, which opens Friday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. The instrument was carved by Lt. Clair Cline, a pilot whose B-24 bomber was shot down over Germany in February 1944.

Cline was held at Stalag Luft I, a POW camp that he referred to as "a dismal place" in a 1997 article for Guidepost magazine. There was little to do in the camp, and prisoners had to find ways to keep boredom at bay. Cline wrote letters to his wife and carved models of B-24s. He soon got tired of carving airplanes and set out to make something more challenging.

Using a small pen knife, scavenged beech bed slats, table legs and catgut he got from a guard for strings, he created the violin in about four months.

"I drew the bow across the strings and my heart leaped as a pure resonant sound echoed through the air," he wrote in the Guidepost article on the first time he played it.

On Christmas Eve, 1944, he performed "Silent Night" for his homesick fellow prisoners. After the liberation of Stalag Luft I and the end of the war, the violin toured the U.S. as part of an exhibition on POW life.

Cline, who grew up on a farm in Minnesota, became a cabinet maker in Tacoma, Wash., after the war. His grandson, Daniel Cline, has lived in Little Rock since 2001 and is a former full-time cellist for the Arkansas Symphony. (He still fills in with the symphony when the need arises.) His father, mother and sister are all professional musicians.

"Music is kind of the family business," he said during a recent interview.

While Daniel would see the violin on visits to his grandparents' home, his grandfather wasn't very forthcoming about his war experience.

"He didn't talk about it until his later years when the story about his violin started to get out more," Daniel says. "Then he would talk about it a little."

After Clair died in 2010, the family donated the violin to the WWII Museum, where it was displayed.

"It's something we felt that would benefit from being in a museum and from other people being able to see it," Daniel said.

The three-story Liberation Pavilion, the museum's final permanent exhibit hall, "explores the end of World War II, the Holocaust, the postwar years, and how the war continues to impact our lives today," according to the museum website.

Historian and retired Army Col. Mike Bell is executive director of the museum's Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy. Lt. Cline's violin, he said, "gives you a sense of the resolve, the tenacity, the creativity of Americans even when they are in a POW camp. I think there is a hopeful message in that."

