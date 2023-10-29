We need an audit now

T he Society of St. Tammany was the name given to a powerful political machine that essentially ran New York City throughout much of the 19th century. The organization reached a peak of notoriety in the decade following the Civil War when it harbored "The Ring," the corrupted political organization of Boss Tweed.

Arguably, Go Forward Pine Bluff provides similar influence over politics and city administration in Pine Bluff today.

In the 1820s, the leaders of Tammany threw their support behind Andrew Jackson's quest for the presidency. Tammany leaders met with Jackson before his election in 1828 and promised their support. When Jackson was elected, they were rewarded, in what became known as the spoils system, with federal jobs in New York City.

It is not unlike Go Forward supporting Mayor Shirley Washington and creating a dark money PAC to control the city council.

By the 1850s, the New York saloons were generally the center of local politics, and election contests could literally turn into street brawls. Neighborhood toughs would be employed to make sure the vote went "Tammany's way." There are myriad stories about Tammany workers stuffing ballot boxes and engaging in flagrant election fraud.

Ironically, to the chagrin and expense of the taxpayers, Go Forward is putting their tax back on the ballot in November since things "didn't go Tommy May's way" back in May.

Corruption in the city administration also became a running theme of the Tammany organization. In the early 1860s, the Grand Sachem, Isaac Fowler, who held a modest government job as a postmaster, lived lavishly in a Manhattan hotel. Fowler, it was estimated, was spending at least 10 times his income. He was charged with embezzlement, and when a marshal came to arrest him, he was allowed to escape. He fled to Mexico but returned to the U.S. when charges were dropped.

That conduct is similar to public corruption, 40 counts of forgery, and 38 counts of theft/embezzlement for stealing nearly $700,000 at Go Forward/Urban Renewal Agency with no oversight or complicity by the board.

What about the $19,000 John Lawson allegedly improperly siphoned to Go Forward from the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission? Or the thousands of dollars Go Forward allegedly funneled through Sam Glover and the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department? This is bigger than Maurice Taggart.

The most notorious figure associated with Tammany Hall was William Marcy Tweed, whose political power made him known as "Boss" Tweed. Born on Cherry Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 1823, Tweed learned his father's trade as a chairmaker. As a boy, Tweed volunteered with a local fire company at a time when private fire companies were essential neighborhood organizations. As a young man, Tweed gave up the chair business and devoted all his time to politics, working his way up in the Tammany organization.

Tweed eventually became the Grand Sachem of Tammany and wielded immense influence over the administration of New York City.

Mayor Shirley Washington admitted that Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley routinely ordered the city finance manager to transfer taxpayer funds (sometimes as much as $300,000) via phone call or text message without supporting documentation and by checks sent to a post office box.

In the early 1870s, Tweed and his "ring" demanded payoffs from contractors who did business with the city, and it was estimated that Tweed personally amassed millions of dollars.

This sounds like the series of no-bid contracts that currently permeate Go Forward and local city contracting. A recent legislative audit revealed inadequate internal controls and over $800,000 in improper taxpayer expenditures by a Go Forward-influenced city employee -- Parks & Recreation Director (Glover). Unfortunately, Go Forward-backed city council members blocked a full forensic audit.

The Tweed Ring was so brazen that it invited its own downfall. The political cartoonist Thomas Nast, whose work appeared regularly in Harper's Weekly, launched a crusade against Tweed and The Ring. And when the New York Times obtained records showing the extent of financial chicanery in city accounts, Tweed was doomed.

Ironically, this resembles Ryan Watley's media missive where he criticizes the NAACP (on race) and the Pine Bluff Commercial's Woodward-and-Bernstein-like investigative reporting of "Forward Gate." So, where Watley sees the Pine Bluff Commercial as divisive, the NAACP views this as award-winning journalism.

Tweed was eventually prosecuted and died in prison. But the Tammany organization continued, and its political influence endured under the leadership of new Grand Sachems. After the scandals of the Tweed years, Tammany continued to dominate New York City politics. It spawned such characters as Richard Croker, who may have killed a political opponent in his youth, and George Washington Plunkitt, who defended what he termed "honest graft."

Maurice Taggart, the subject and a cooperating witness to a State Police investigation into Go Forward/Urban Renewal, was recently shot and killed. Still, Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson made inappropriate declarations about the case within 24 hours after his slaying.

Like Tammany, Go Forward had humble beginnings as a business sector solution to the deterioration of downtown Pine Bluff that evolved into a powerful, well-funded, local political machine, complete with its own candidate's institute, dark money PAC, and local political bosses. After over $1.5 million in theft, embezzlement or misappropriated funds, we need a forensic audit now more than ever -- before the citizens go back to the polls Nov. 14.

Ivan Whitfield is the president of the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP, a former police officer, police chief and a former city council member.