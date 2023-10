Dennis-Urquidez

Edna Guadalupe Urquidez and Jeremiah Morgan Dennis exchanged marriage vows Sept. 29 in Redeemer Bible Church, Gilbert, Ariz., with Harry Walls officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Raquel Urquidez of Mesa Ariz.

Parents of the groom are Donna and Randy Dennis of North Little Rock.

Honor attendants were Jac Chen and Chad, Josh, Zachary and Michael Dennis.

The couple are at home in Mesa.