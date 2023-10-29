Well said

Editor, The Commercial:

Several years ago I made a presentation to a state board. Upon my conclusion one board official publicly commented that I had articulated my facts and proposal really well. After a conversation with her colleague, she privately apologized to me. What was expected? Because I was a Black man with an athletic physique, was I not expected to articulate effectively?

First, it's appalling that a white male, Dr. J. William Nuckolls, would find it necessary to criticize a young Black woman because of her vocabulary. Mrs. Joni Alexander-Robinson recently posted an article where her terms were defined and explained. Mrs. Robinson's definitions and explanations were to give readers comprehension and understanding.

Secondly, we live in a community filled with thousands upon thousands of educators, doctors, medical professionals, lawyers, law enforcement professionals, administrators, elected officials, government officials and two institutions of higher learning.

Why would Dr. Nuckolls assume we have the inability to comprehend and understand the verbiage used? Furthermore, is he able to comprehend what makes his own ability greater than ours?

Thirdly, I don't recall Mrs. Robinson using the term "demagogue" in her article. So, Dr. Nuckolls has the ability to use out-of-the-ordinary and uncommon terms, define and explain them, yet Mrs. Robinson should not be afforded the same appreciation for her intelligence and terminology. That concept is asinine as well as ludicrous.

Finally, I perceive the doctor's disposition has everything to do with Go Forward Pine Bluff and their efforts to establish a GFPB board in City Hall.

I don't believe he cares about the mayor's administrative culture nor terminology. Had Mrs. Joni Alexander-Robinson been a white male or female, or had she been an advocate for Go Forward, the comments from the good doctor would have never occurred.

Rev. Johnny Smith Jr.,

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church,

Pine Bluff