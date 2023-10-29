When is the best time to get married in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS -- Every year thousands of people flock to the "wedding capital of the world" to get hitched.

But whether the wedding is officiated by Elvis or in the picturesque landscapes of Red Rock, when is the most popular time of the year to get married in Las Vegas? The answers might surprise you.

Clark County wedding records show that every day in Southern Nevada, anywhere between 158 and 240 couples get married. So far in 2023, more than 41,000 couples were married.

Here were the most popular months to get married from 2019-2022, according to data from Clark County.

1. October

With the temperatures starting to drop from a typically hot summer, fall is a great time to get married in the valley, especially outdoors. Since 2019, more than 28,000 couples have gotten hitched in October.

2. November

More than 26,000 couples have said "I do" in Clark County during November since 2019. Like October, November is a great month for wedding parties to coordinate their dresses and suits with the fall colors.

3. September

While warm weather is still lingering from the summer heat, couples can find reprieve up in Mount Charleston or one of the many resorts and casinos that offers wedding packages.

From 2019-2022, more than 25,000 couples got hitched in the valley in September.

4. August

The last five years or so, more than 23,000 couples have come to Vegas to get married in August.