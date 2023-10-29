Sections
Wrecker driver cited in ambulance crash; 3 suffer injuries

by THE SENTINEL-RECORD | Today at 3:49 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS -- The driver of a flatbed wrecker truck was cited for a traffic violation after a collision with an ambulance in Garland County on Friday that resulted in three people being taken to a hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Cindy Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said the LifeNet ambulance was headed north on Arkansas 7 about 9:30 a.m. when it was struck from behind by the wrecker.

She said the ambulance had slowed down due to a vehicle in front of it that was turning onto Surrey Road.

The driver of the wrecker and the ambulance and a passenger in the ambulance, which was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash, were taken to a hospital, Murphy said. The wrecker driver was later cited for following too closely, she said.

