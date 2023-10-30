25th Starry Starry Night

While many of you may have heard of ACCESS and think of it as one of the many private schools out there, or a great plant sale in the spring, ACCESS is much more than just a pre-school through high school option. What started out in 1994 as an early childhood program has now added the ACCESS Academy for children in kindergarten through young adult education, therapy programs, tutoring, Project SEARCH, Vocation Innovation Project, a horticulture program, a ceramic program, and much, much more. To celebrate ACCESS's success and to share their mission of "Expanding individual potential through innovative instruction", 25 years ago they started an event called Starry Starry Night.





It began as an outdoor garden party, and today has morphed into an elegant sit-down dinner with silent and live auctions, and some inspiring testimonials.





Katie and I were lucky enough to get to go.





We had a wonderful time, and I came home with a new addition for my entrance hall.





This mirror was one of many items made by the students at ACCESS. I love it, and I love what a difference ACCESS is making in so many young people's lives and their families lives. To learn more about ACCESS visit their website.