Arkansas 18 closed due to cotton bales on fire, state police said

Arkansas 18 is currently shut down due to visibility issues caused by cotton bales on fire, the Arkansas State Police said Monday.

Arkansas 18 in the Dell community, near Arkansas 312 and Farmers First Gin, an agricultural service located at 726 E. Arkansas 18 in Blytheville, is currently shut down. Authorities said approximately 100 bales of cotton are on fire and causing difficult visibility conditions.

“There is ZERO VISIBILITY for ½ mile of Highway 18,” the post on X from the state police said Monday at 10 a.m.

State Highway 18 is currently shut down due to approximately 100 cotton bales on fire in the Dell community — Farmers First Gin, State Highway 18 at State Highway 312.



There is ZERO VISIBILITY for ½ mile of Highway 18.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/U1d8njQs6J — Arkansas State Police (@ARStatePolice) October 30, 2023

Authorities have asked drivers to avoid the area.

“Traffic is diverted on the west side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 239. The traffic is diverted on the east side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 181,” the post said.

There was no estimate of when the highway would be reopened as of 10 a.m., authorities said.

Information about how the fire started was not immediately released.