ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Tyronza museum tells how tenant farmers unionized against landowners

TYRONZA -- An interracial labor union in the rural Arkansas Delta achieved a degree of success during the Great Depression in the face of rigorous Jim Crow segregation. That effort is remembered with pride at the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum.

A project of Arkansas State University, the museum is in Tyronza, a Poinsett County town of 700 residents. Exhibits bring to life the bonding of white and Black members in the face of virulent racial and economic opposition in the decade before World War II.

The Southern Tenant Farmers Union struggled to gain fair treatment for its poverty-afflicted members, both white and Black. They were under the thumb of landlords who refused to pass along federal benefits due under a New Deal program. The biracial union made an impact before its power faded.

Opened in 2006, the museum has updated its exhibits to enlightening effect in the last decade. Thanks to a recent grant of $1.9 million from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council, it aims to expand over the next several years. Grain bins near the museum will be renovated to accentuate the Tyronza Commercial Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"The grain bins will serve as a large-scale exhibit of agricultural history and methods that would add new depth to the interpretation of the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum," according to information from the Arkansas State University System.

The Jonesboro-based university also operates the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott, Historic Dyess Colony and the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home; Rohwer Japanese American Relocation Center near McGehee; and Lakeport Plantation near Lake Village.

Visitors to the Tyronza museum learn that the union was founded in 1934. Its existence would have been rare enough even in urban Arkansas, considering that only 4% of Natural State workers are unionized today.

Even more surprising, at a time when Jim Crow laws kept the races strictly segregated across the South, the union was formed by 11 white and seven Black citizens. Membership stayed racially integrated throughout its tremulous history of less than a decade. Women were also accepted as members, an exceptional inclusion at the time.

Sparking the union's creation was the response of Delta landlords to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal program to ease the rural crisis by funding the plowing-under of surplus crops. Many landowners refused to share the proceeds with their tenant farmers and sharecroppers.

That led to the union, organized by avowed socialists H.L. Mitchell and Clay East. Both were also businessmen who operated an adjoining dry-cleaning shop and service station. Those buildings, along with the former Bank of Tyronza, contain the museum on what was facetiously called "Red Square" during the 1930s.

Mitchell and East can be heard at kiosks that play interviews recorded in the 1980s. According to Mitchell, "We didn't have any troubles about the race situation because I told them they were all working for the same thing. You're eatin' the same kind of food, everything is the same. You can't have two unions. If you do, one of them will be fightin' the other one. It has to be integrated."

After gaining modest pay increases and improvements in working conditions, the union was forced by vigilante violence to move its headquarters to Memphis in the late 1930s. By the early 1940s, with U.S. entry into World War II, it no longer functioned.

The union earlier came to national attention through a segment in "The March of Time," a popular newsreel series shown in movie theaters in the 1930s. The museum plays an eight-minute video version that tells a potent story even with its staged dramatization and overwrought commentary.

Enhancing the you-are-there aura is a jukebox that plays the songs of troubadour John Handcox and other union bards. Brinkley native Handcox wrote the popular "There Is Mean Things Happening in This Land," with such Delta-inspired lyrics as "Too much cotton in our sacks, but we have none on our backs."

Visitors to the museum see a model of a Delta shotgun house. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)



A bale of cotton is displayed at the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)



A museum sign tells how much of various cotton products can be made from a bale. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)



Socialist leader Norman Thomas is seen speaking to tenant farmers. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

