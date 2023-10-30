Burrow, Bengals send Niners to 3rd loss in a row

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Joe Burrow set the tone early when he ducked out of two sack attempts, scrambled away and converted a third-down pass that extended a game-opening touchdown drive for Cincinnati.

After being hampered early in the season by an injured calf, Burrow looked like his old self once again and that means the Bengals look like contenders.

Burrow threw three touchdown passes, Cincinnati intercepted Brock Purdy on back-to-back passes in the second half and the Bengals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday for their fourth win in five games.

"All you need to say now is, 'Welcome back, Burrow. Welcome back,' " receiver Ja'Marr Chase said.

Burrow completed 19 consecutive passes at one point for the Bengals and finished 28 for 32 for 283 yards against a defense for the 49ers (5-3) that has uncharacteristically struggled in recent weeks.

But it was what he was able to do with his legs that was almost as important for the Bengals (4-3) after being severely limited before the bye week from his preseason calf injury.

There was the escape act on the opening drive that led to a completion to Tee Higgins. There was the time he audibled into a QB draw on third-and-9 and converted with a 10-yard run. There was a 20-yard scramble to set up a field goal in the third quarter.

There was the ability to play from under center which opened up opportunities for runs and play-action passes.

"I worked really hard on that all offseason and for four or five weeks I haven't been able to really show that," Burrow said. "So when you see hard work pay off, it's exciting."

Burrow helped Cincinnati take control of the game early in the fourth quarter after Logan Wilson intercepted a pass from Purdy. The Bengals struck on the next play when Burrow lofted a 17-yard TD pass to Chase to make it 24-10.

Purdy had thrown an interception on the previous drive in the red zone to Germaine Pratt, giving him five interceptions in the past three games after having none in the first five.

Purdy, who played despite being in concussion protocol during the week, threw for 365 yards and had a TD pass to Christian McCaffrey on the drive after his back-to-back interceptions.

But Burrow responded with two long passes to Trenton Irwin and Chase and two first downs running to set up Joe Mixon's 5-yard run with 2:54 left for the Bengals.

"This is what we know we're capable of," Coach Zac Taylor after his team's best offensive performance of the season.

Purdy lost a fumble on a strip-sack to Trey Hendrickson to seal the loss for the 49ers, who have been held to 17 points or fewer in three consecutive games for the first time since Kyle Shanahan's first season in 2017.

"This isn't on any one coach or any one side of the ball," Shanahan said. "We haven't scored over 20 points here in three weeks too. I think our defense needs to be better, our offense needs to do better, our team needs to do better."

Burrow and the Bengals started fast as he connected on TD passes to Tyler Boyd and Andrei Iosivas on the first two drives of the game to take a 14-7 lead.

Cincinnati had chances to add to the lead but Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal following a third-down sack and Irv Smith lost a fumble at the 49ers 5 late in the half to keep it 14-10.

McCaffrey also scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, giving him at least one TD in 17 consecutive games, including the playoffs. That tied the NFL record set by Lenny Moore in 1963-64.

McCaffrey's TD catch in the fourth quarter gave him at least one rushing and throwing in 14 games -- one shy of Marshall Faulk's NFL record.

Cincinnati140314--31

San Francisco7307--17

First Quarter

Cin--Boyd 7 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:11.

SF--McCaffrey 2 run (Moody kick), 3:19.

Cin--Iosivas 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :00.

Second Quarter

SF--FG Moody 36, 2:44.

Third Quarter

Cin--FG McPherson 56, 11:09.

Fourth Quarter

Cin--Chase 17 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:04.

SF--McCaffrey 4 pass from Purdy (Moody kick), 8:12.

Cin--Mixon 5 run (McPherson kick), 2:54.

CinSF

First downs2924

Total Net Yards400460

Rushes-yards27-13423-113

Passing266347

Punt Returns1-80-0

Kickoff Returns2-531-16

Interceptions Ret.2-250-0

Comp-Att-Int28-32-022-31-2

Sacked-Yards Lost3-172-18

Punts3-46.6673-50.333

Fumbles-Lost2-11-1

Penalties-Yards1-155-54

Time of Possession31:2328:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Cincinnati, Mixon 16-87, Burrow 6-43, Boyd 1-6, T.Williams 2-6, Chase 2-(minus 8). San Francisco, Purdy 6-57, McCaffrey 12-54, Mitchell 3-2, Juszczyk 2-0.

PASSING--Cincinnati, Burrow 28-32-0-283. San Francisco, Purdy 22-31-2-365.

RECEIVING--Cincinnati, Chase 10-100, Higgins 5-69, I.Smith 4-25, Boyd 3-40, Mixon 3-23, Irwin 2-24, Iosivas 1-2. San Francisco, Kittle 9-149, McCaffrey 6-64, Aiyuk 5-109, McCloud 2-43.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Cincinnati, McPherson 50.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)



Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)



San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)



Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is congratulated by wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)



Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, top middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)



Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)



Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) reaches up to intercept a pass from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

