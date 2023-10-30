Crashes on Arkansas roadways leave four people dead

Four people were killed in four crashes on Arkansas roads on Friday and Saturday, according to reports from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jayson Allred, 40, of Huntsville was killed in an accident while riding a motorcycle south on Arkansas 295 in Madison County, according to a report.

Allred was attempting to negotiate the curved road when his 2003 Kawasaki overturned onto its right side, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a guard rail, the report says. Allred was thrown from the motorcycle, the report says.

The report noted that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

At 5:20 p.m. Friday, Justin Holmes, 32, of Gravette died in a crash on Arkansas 59 in Benton County, according to a report.

Holmes was traveling south in a 2001 Chevrolet when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a rock bluff on the driver's side, then swerved back across the road and hit a guardrail with its rear bumper, the report says.

A trooper noted that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet.

In Ozark, John Otis Lee Owen, 29, of Atlanta was killed in an accident Saturday while driving westbound on Interstate 40 near mile marker 35 at 11:21 a.m. in rainy conditions, according to a report.

Owen attempted to make a left turn around a curve and began to hydroplane. The Chevrolet car Owen was driving veered across the right fog line, leaving the north side of the roadway.

The car then collided with a concrete culvert and a tree before rolling onto its passenger side.

Three injured passengers, Caleb Renard Ward, Jalen Juwan Quyion Ward and Quantreell D. Bechk Jr., were taken to Mercy and Baptist Health in Fort Smith.

In Camden, David Clark, 27, died from injuries related to a crash while driving with an unknown passenger on U.S. 79 at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Jeremy Burney, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, collided with Clark's Ford F-150 from the south as Clark was driving in the northbound lane. Both vehicles came to rest inside the northbound lane, the report says.

Burney and his passenger, Bobbie Risher, were taken to Ouachita County Medical Center for treatment, Trooper John Parker of the Arkansas State Police reported.