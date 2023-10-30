Farewell reception for Arkansas Tech University's Robin E. Bowen Nov. 8

Arkansas Tech University will host a farewell reception for outgoing President Robin E. Bowen from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The event will take place in the Hull Building Student Union, 1306 N. El Paso Ave., on the ATU campus in Russellville. The event is open to the public.

Bowen, the 12th president of ATU, took office on July 1, 2014, becoming the first female president of a public, four-year university in Arkansas.

During her nine years as president, ATU developed and enacted two strategic plans, a new campus master plan and new mission and vision statements. She left office earlier this year due to health reasons.











