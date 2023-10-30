Free throw misses don’t deter Mark

FAYETTEVILLE -- When University of Arkansas guard Tramon Mark missed two free throws 14 seconds into overtime of the Razorbacks' exhibition game against Purdue, it dropped him to 1 of 4 from the line.

But Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman wasn't worried about Mark, a 6-6 junior transfer from Houston, losing confidence.

"Zero thought of not letting him continue to have the ball in his hands," Musselman said. "There was no thought of, 'Hey, let's hide him in the corner. He's missed some free throws.'

"I'm riding with him. I trust his mental toughness."

Musselman said he views Mark's game the same way he did JD Notae, an All-American guard for the Razorbacks in the 2021-22 season who could be a streaky shooter.

"No different than JD Notae a couple years ago," Musselman said. "He missed 10 shots, I'm riding with him.

"You have to have your team believe in [Mark] even during stretches of struggles. Obviously, he struggled from the line early.

"We still put it in his hands to get fouled."

Mark scored five consecutive points in the final 1:06 of overtime -- hitting a jump shot and 3 of 4 free throws -- as the No. 14 Razorbacks beat the No. 3 Boilermakers 81-77 on Saturday before a sellout crowd in Walton Arena.

After Mark missed the first of two free throws with 27.7 seconds left in overtime, he hit his final three attempts, including two with 20.1 seconds after he drew Purdue All-American center Zach Edey's fifth foul.

"I missed four in a row, but I wanted to keep getting to the free-throw line," said Mark, who hit 79% (158 of 200) of his free throws in three seasons at Houston. "I work too hard to not try to get to the free throw line.

"I want to keep getting there and I got there again, and I knocked two big ones down and came down and got a deflection. The game was pretty much over right there."

Mark got his hands on a pass from Braden Smith intended for Edey.

Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson stole the ball, was fouled and hit two free throws with 9 seconds to push the Razorbacks' lead to 81-75.

Mark finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocked shots and 1 steal in 36 minutes without a turnover.

"Obviously, he played for a great coach before he came here and he's playing for a great coach here," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said, referring to Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Musselman. "Competitive guy."

Mark scored 8 of Arkansas' final 15 points, including a three-pointer that tied it 69-69 with 22.7 seconds left in regulation and sent the game to overtime.

It was Mark's lone three-point attempt of the game.

"I saw the opening," Mark said. "Zach Edey was kind of playing off.

"Once I shot it, he came up, but the ball was already released out of my hands and it felt good and it went in."

Mark and El Ellis, a senior transfer from Louisville, were the Razorbacks' primary ball-handlers after senior Davonte "Devo" Davis collided with Edey diving for a loose ball with 2:33 left in regulation and didn't return.

"I think I just simply wanted the ball in those situations," Mark said. "Tight games, I usually want the ball just to slow the game down.

"Get a great shot that we need, and if I'm not shooting, I'm passing it to somebody that's open.

"I was able to execute down the stretch. Just got to make all my free throws next time."

Mark hit 5 of 10 shots.

"He has that pull up," Painter said. "He shoots it right in your face. ... I like him."

Mark smiled when asked about leading the Razorbacks in rebounds.

"Oh yeah, I was rebounding tonight," he said. "I was climbing over dudes to get those rebounds. We needed those, so I wanted to get them."