Freeze warning in effect for most of state starting Tuesday morning

Much of the state will be under a freeze warning that’s set to go into effect on Tuesday from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said that cold temperatures were brought by a big Canadian air mass.

Most Arkansans can expect temperatures below freezing, mainly between 25 degrees and 30 degrees, the freeze warning said.

Drew and Desha counties along with other counties in the southwestern region of the state are set to be under a frost advisory that would go into effect at the same time as the freeze warning. Areas could see temperatures as low as 33 degrees, the advisory said.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning said.

Cooper said the warning and advisory are mostly for growers in the state.

“The main difference is that during a frost advisory, you should cover your sensitive vegetation, during a freeze warning we’d recommend bringing the plants inside if you can,” he said.

Little Rock could see low temperatures right around freezing on Tuesday, Cooper said.

The forecaster said that people in Little Rock should keep in mind that the downtown Metro area of the city and the more rural areas surrounding the Metro could have varying temperatures.

“It can be a pretty noticeable difference,” Cooper said, “You could see temperatures around 33 to 34 degrees outside downtown and then in the rural areas outside of the Metro you could see temperatures in the 20s.”

Arkansans should also be mindful of the wind chills, Cooper said.

“In Northwest Arkansas, wind chills could be in the teens,” he said. “And for other areas, it could be in the 20s by Wednesday morning.”

Wind chill is “used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin. In simple terms, the colder the air temperature and the higher the wind speeds the colder it will feel on your skin if you're outside,” the National Weather Service said.

Cooper said the weather service encourages people to bundle up.

“We urge that you protect your plants, pipes, people and pets,” Cooper said. “Especially pets. Don’t leave those babies outside in the cold.”

He said the cold temperatures will continue on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Little Rock and other areas around the state could see temperatures between 24 to 29 degrees.

The temperatures will start to warm up slightly throughout the week. Highs could be near the 70s in Little Rock on Saturday, he said.

This statewide cooldown comes after a very rainy few days.

Cooper said various parts of the state got a good, soaking rain that the ground needed.

“Our highest rain amount was 7.95 inches in Murfreesboro,” he said. “And Gilbert saw 6.94 inches.”

Little Rock got just over 4 inches of rain in 120 hours, a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said Monday afternoon.

The forecaster said that the weather service had no reports of significant flooding.

“There were some traffic issues caused by water not draining as quickly off the roads and few trees fell due to the ground being so saturated, not due to wind, but that was about the only negative information we got associated with this rainfall event,” Cooper said. “I think that attests to how dry it really was outside and how much we needed this rain.”

This graphic from the National Weather Service highlights the total amount of rainfall in Arkansas after 120 hours. (National Weather Service/X)





