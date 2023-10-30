Fun, fear not the same for everyone

Roller coasters. Scary movies. Bungee jumping. Why do we like the things that scare us?

"For most people, low-stakes scares such as haunted houses, roller coasters, or scary movies are fun because, ultimately, we know we aren't really in danger," said Brittney Schrick, assistant professor and extension family life specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

At the bottom of it all is biology.

"We get a release of endorphins in our brains that feels good," she said. "Especially when it turns out that we're safe, we get a sense of relief that causes us to relax. The anticipation of being scared can cause us to be tense and nervous, so when the scare finally happens, we get a nice payoff feeling."

Endorphins are hormones that can give us a sense of well-being.

That rush of fear followed by a sense of relief has social effects as well, Schrick said.

"We often do these kinds of activities with others, so we get to enjoy the fear responses and bond with those we are with," she said. "There's an ability to distance ourselves from what's going on if we start to feel too scared. So, we might think 'it's just a movie,' or 'this will be over soon.'"

However, the tolerance for "fun fear" isn't the same for everyone.

"Everyone's brain is different, so the responses we have when scared are different," Schrick said. "Some people have been through truly terrible events in real life, so being scared isn't fun. Others are naturally cautious, so being scared feels foolish."

Schrick said that "some people seem to have a higher threshold for risk taking than others, and it often shows up at an early age. They are the ones likely to look for thrilling activities because they like how they feel being on the edge of safety."

STARTS WITH PEEK-A-BOO

The fun of the "safe scare" often starts with infants.

"There seems to be a human impulse to startle each other," she said. "We start doing it when we play peek-a-boo with babies. It's not uncommon for babies to laugh when they are startled, so parents and other caregivers keep startling them so they will keep laughing."

So why not be scared sometimes when we know everything will end up OK?

Schrick said that "in real life, scary moments are often followed by fallout or long-term stress that isn't fun or easily recovered from."

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on X and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.