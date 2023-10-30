Golden Lions put up fight in JSU loss

This season has not been easy for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but the Golden Lions showed Saturday they are not giving up.

UAPB started the second half strong for the second time in three weeks in its 40-14 loss to Jackson State as the Golden Lions continue to fight for wins.

UAPB (1-7, 0-5 SWAC) trailed 26-7 at halftime after scoring a late touchdown in the second quarter. The Golden Lions received the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 62 yards in eight plays to score their second touchdown, making it 26-14.

Chancellor Edwards completed a 22-yard pass to Daemon Dawkins and a 19-yard pass to Donald Johnson III during the drive, which Mekhi Hagens finished with a 20-yard touchdown run.

On Jackson State's next drive, UAPB Kyre Williams intercepted quarterback Jacobian Morgan at the Tigers' 40-yard line. UAPB held JSU (6-3, 4-2) to three first downs in the third quarter, outgaining the Tigers 69-64 and outscoring them 7-0.

"I think what you see is a football team that hasn't quit," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "They still believe. We just need one of these games to turn in our favor, and we got three more left. We gonna continue to work; we gonna continue to believe. I think what you see is, you see kids that believe that we can get it done."

Two weeks prior at Mississippi Valley State, UAPB trailed 14-3 at halftime. The Golden Lions forced a quick punt to start the second half, then drove down the field and scored, cutting the deficit to 14-10.

Although UAPB was unable to finish the comeback in either game, the Golden Lions are coming out of the locker room determined to fight back rather than admitting defeat.

Dawkins said nothing special is said at halftime to get the players to start the second half well. The Golden Lions just work together and find a way to execute.

"We feel like we stop ourselves at times, mostly," Dawkins said. "We just try to hone in, try to come together. That's really all it is. It's just coming together. Once it come together, it clicks. So, we just gotta keep doing that."

Hampton and his coaches called plays aggressively as they try to fight for a first SWAC win this season. On their first possession of the game Saturday, UAPB went for it on fourth-and-2 from the JSU 49. Edwards found Dawkins for a 5-yard gain and a first down.

UAPB went for it again on its first drive of the second half. Edwards connected with Johnson for a 19-yard gain on fourth-and-17. UAPB scored three plays later.

The Golden Lions finished 3 for 5 on fourth down. Hampton said the aggressive play calling was part of the plan entering the game.

"We're only averaging about 11 points a game," Hampton said. "We need to be aggressive. We need to show people that we're trying to win every game. I understand it's a process, but I don't like it. So, yeah, I'm going to be a little more aggressive, because these kids deserve to win."