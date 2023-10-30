Happy Halloween

I do love celebrating holidays. Last night many of our good friends





came together to eat,





drink





and be spooky





at our annual Halloween party. Costumes are not mandatory, but highly encouraged. We have a contest for best costume and scariest food





(in looks only).





More people got into the spirit last night





and we had such fun! Great costumes,





great food,





and even better company!

The winning costume was Cindy Oman who came as Janet Carson!!





She had a green thumb, gardening gear, cooking tools, books, her passport for travel, lots of jewelry, and plenty of orange! Very clever. The winning scary food was made by Carol Young.





I don't really need a reason to throw a party, but it sure helps when I have one. Lucky for us the torrential rains held off until the party ended. It was a very fun night. What is my costume?



