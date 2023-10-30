Sections
Happy Halloween

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 6:33 a.m.

I do love celebrating holidays.  Last night many of our good friends

  photo    


came together to eat,

  photo    


drink

  photo    


and be spooky 

  photo    


at our annual Halloween party.  Costumes are not mandatory, but highly encouraged.  We have a contest for best costume and scariest food

  photo    


(in looks only).  

  photo    


More people got into the spirit last night

  photo    


and we had such fun!  Great costumes,

  photo    


great food,

  photo    


and even better company!  

The winning costume was Cindy Oman who came as Janet Carson!!

  photo    
 


She had a green thumb, gardening gear, cooking tools, books, her passport for travel, lots of jewelry, and plenty of orange!  Very clever.  The winning scary food was made by Carol Young.

  photo    


 

I don't really need a reason to throw a party, but it sure helps when I have one.  Lucky for us the torrential rains held off until the party ended.  It was a very fun night.  What is my costume?

  photo    


