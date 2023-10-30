Sections
Higher ed board redefines ‘quorum’

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 2:42 a.m.

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved several minor changes to its bylaws Friday, "the most substantial" of which is altering the definition of a quorum to conduct meetings from at least seven members to "more than 50% of slated members," said Graycen Bigger, the board's chair.

The board, which has had several vacancies recently, consists of a dozen members appointed by the governor to staggered six-year terms.

The seven-member minimum was challenging, according to Ken Warden, the director of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

"We had trouble making a quorum," he said.

Print Headline: Higher ed board redefines ‘quorum’

