Josh Androsky, senior adviser to Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, resigned from his post after joking on X that Amy Schumer was detained in a concentration camp and compared her to cattle, noting that "either way they all (and amy) smelled the same."

Daniel Fullerton and Mark Wilson, two former New York City jail guards, received conditional discharges after pleading guilty to what authorities called their failure to intervene in a teenage inmate's suicide attempt for nearly eight minutes until it was too late to save him from serious brain damage in 2019.

Mike Wood, Lincoln County, Mo., prosecuting attorney, said his office refiled a murder case that inspired NBC's "The Thing About Pam," to petition for a closer venue in hopes to ease the financial and travel burden on prosecutors, witnesses and the victim's family.

Rachelle Smit, a Republican state legislator in Michigan, gave a legislative tribute to twin brothers William and Michael Null, after they were acquitted on charges of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge in connection to failed plots to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Hoau-Yan Wang, neuroscientist and faculty member at the City University of New York, will not have his research and conduct during an Alzheimer's drug trial examined "because questions regarding the confidentiality and integrity of this investigation have been raised," the university said in a statement.

Ricardo Gayle, 41, was arrested in Atlanta on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery in connection with the fatal stabbing of the great-nephew of jazz pianist Nat King Cole.

Jason Farris, 45, of Arlington, Texas, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and interfering with law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced.

Charlton Bonham, California's fish and wildlife director, said Dungeness crab season has been delayed because "large aggregations of humpback whales continue to forage between Bodega Bay and Monterey."

Daveyon Sherman, 27, "remains in serious but stable condition" after he was shot in the chest by an off-duty deputy in Douglas County, Neb., authorities said.