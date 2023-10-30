John Mellencamp tour to include April 10 Little Rock stop at Robinson Center

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp continues his 2023 “Live and In Person” into 2024, including a performance at 8 p.m. April 10 at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Tickets, $49.50-$149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 3 via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available, including reserved-seat tickets, autographed memorabilia special merchandise “and more.”

The 2024 tour begins March 8 in Rochester, N.Y., and concludes April 23 in Savannah, Ga. Mellencamp is touring in support of his most recent album, “Orpheus Descending,” his 25th, released in June on Republic Records.



