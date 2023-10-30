Sections
John Mellencamp tour to include April 10 Little Rock stop at Robinson Center

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:18 a.m.
John Mellencamp (AP file photo/Invision/Amy Sussman)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp continues his 2023 “Live and In Person” into 2024, including a performance at 8 p.m. April 10 at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Tickets, $49.50-$149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 3 via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available, including reserved-seat tickets, autographed memorabilia special merchandise “and more.”

The 2024 tour begins March 8 in Rochester, N.Y., and concludes April 23 in Savannah, Ga. Mellencamp is touring in support of his most recent album, “Orpheus Descending,” his 25th, released in June on Republic Records.


