All about kowtowing

Arkansas has removed 427,000 Arkansasawyers from medical benefits. Our illustrious Governess responds by issuing an executive order banning the use of non-specific gender pronouns. Which do you think is more important to her: fostering a healthy population of Arkansawyers, or kowtowing to extreme conservative demands about sexuality?

My guess, and evidence supports, she is all about kowtowing.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

Get rid of the parties

I may be off-the-wall crazy, but I have an idea. How about somehow forming a united coalition whose sole objective is doing away with both the Republican and Democrat parties as they currently exist? Yes, zero them out!

If we manage to accomplish this remarkable achievement, then perhaps when filling the vacuum, the new parties generated would understand the unequivocal moral imperative for elected representatives of a representative democracy to put the interests of the citizens they represent before all else.

But that "unique" idea is in direct opposition to the self-serving interests of today's parties. The sole reason for their existence, as clearly demonstrated by their behavior, consists of gaining, wielding, and holding power at all costs, with the welfare of the everyday citizen a not-so-relevant afterthought, if thought of at all. After all, the end justifies the means, doesn't it? Machiavelli thought so. Because this misguided philosophy/activity is such a deeply rooted aspect of both party dynamics, the result is an irredeemable corrosive reality for the public good and can be justifiably accused of being politically immoral as well.

Oh well, just a thought ... after all, action usually begins following the idea.

JAMES BARRÉ

Little Rock

Leave the river alone

There are some things more important than money. Listen up, Waltons and Sanders. Dr. Neil Compton and a busload traveled to Washington to save the Buffalo from being dammed. The area is over-loved now.

When I think of the new idea of development and paving roads, Cave Mountain Road comes to mind. Try parking at the Hawksbill Crag area on a weekend. Economic development? Try eating at Ozark Cafe at lunch on a Saturday. (I waited 45 minutes at 2 in the afternoon recently.)

People need a place to recharge their batteries, and the natural beauty of the Buffalo is such a place. Visit ozarksociety.net to look at the beauty. Most waterfalls in life aren't on paved roads. Please don't ruin a good thing!

Money isn't everything. The Waltons and Sanders could develop the acreage in Kingston, but leave the Buffalo alone.

BETTY BROWN

Rogers

The Marxist approach

"Progressivist" gun confiscation policy follows the classic Marxist approach of first fomenting a crisis and then proposing a "solution" which only exacerbates the malady; all tending toward the further dilution of individual liberty.

Thus, the Marxists actively work to undermine and ultimately destroy the nuclear family through contraception, abortion, the promotion of homosexuality, and fiscal policies such as ruinous tax rates. Needless to say, the ensuing anarchy is also useful for other purposes quite aside from gun confiscation.

The cutting edge of the second prong of this devious strategy is the confiscation of those very firearms now necessary to protect the citizenry from the inevitable (and I believe fully intended) consequences of the initial "progressivist" policy initiatives. Witness the legislation just recently adopted by the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

It is bitterly ironic that this confiscation policy is defended in the name of and on behalf of the poor and marginalized citizens who are in greatest need of firearms for personal protection, as they (unlike their progressivist "champions") cannot live in gated communities or retain private armed security guards.

Thus, the Biden firearms policy in a nutshell. As they say, nothing succeeds like failure.

J. FRED HART JR.

Little Rock

Cricket croquettes?

Did anyone notice the recent article about Tyson partnering with a Netherlands-based insect-protein producer? Insect protein. Let that sink in.

A major food-products corporation does not invest randomly. It invests in the food of the future. It looks like Tyson has figured out that the planet is overpopulated, over-farmed, and generally over-exploited, so insect protein is going to be the new chicken.

If you haven't figured that out, this is your wake-up call. If we want to dodge a future that features the Jiminy Cricket Lunch Special, we'll need more birth control and less fossil fuel use worldwide--now. If you can't warm up to these solutions, think about which insect protein you want in your tacos. I hear toasted roach is pretty good.

And speaking of roaches, how about the U.S. House of Representatives? Are House Republicans so terrified of the MAGA-mob wing of the party that they will cave to the likes of Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz? Of the Arkansas contingent, only Steve Womack has stood up to the bullying of Trump's Storm Troopers so far. Perhaps someone should have nominated him for speaker.

ALEX MIRONOFF

Fayetteville