Little Rock police investigating homicide after shooting victim dies later in hospital

A man died Saturday after he was shot Thursday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

Kelvin Hawkins, 32, was found “suffering from gunshot wounds” Thursday near 3600 Springer Blvd. just before 4:15 p.m., a news release from the Little Rock Police Department said Monday.

Hawkins was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries on Saturday.

Stonewood Apartments is listed at the same location online.

“We are now investigating the shooting as a homicide,” Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the police department, said Monday.

Officers responded to the area to investigate “unknown trouble,” the incident report said.

A woman, 31, opened the door after a juvenile female knocked at her apartment, the report said. The woman was told by the juvenile that herself and her two sisters were going to attack her.

The victim reported to police that a fight began as a suspect broke into her apartment.

The report said Hawkins arrived after the fight and “tried to deescalate the situation when an unknown subject wearing a black mask approached on foot” and shot him.

No arrests have been made yet, Edwards said Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.