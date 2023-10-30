Cher is keeping her son's whereabouts a secret and meddling with his health treatment amid another "disappearance," according to a recent court filing. The singer has already denied that she orchestrated the kidnapping of her son from a New York hotel last November. That allegation was made in a court document filed last year by Elijah Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, as a part of her divorce proceedings with Allman. King now says in a new legal filing that she last saw Allman at a divorce court hearing in April. He hasn't been seen since, according to the declaration filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday and reviewed by the L.A. Times. King further alleged that Cher has continued to "interfere with his health management as well as his location and accessibility." She requested Allman's health records through discovery. Allman missed two hearings in October, including a virtual hearing to set a trial date that was held Friday in Los Angeles, according to court records and King's attorney, Regina Ratner. He was instead represented by his attorney, Larry Ginsberg. Earlier this month, Cher declined to comment further on the allegations but confirmed that the matter was related to her son's addiction. After the alleged abduction, Allman was taken to a treatment facility and King was not allowed to contact him, the court documents said. He was expected to end his treatment by March and, King stated, had been receiving medical care since August 2022. Ahead of Friday's hearing, King filed the declaration that asked the court to require Allman to show up for the next hearing.

Taylor Swift's net worth is now more than $1 billion, thanks to her blockbuster Eras Tour, according to a Bloomberg News analysis published Friday. The report says Swift now joins an exclusive club of billionaire stars "to reach that status based on music and performing alone." Swift now reportedly touts a net worth of $1.1 billion, more than six months after she launched her career-spanning Eras Tour in March. According to Bloomberg, the Grammy winner's concert circuit "added $4.3 billion to the country's gross domestic product." Friday's Bloomberg report took into account the estimated values of Swift's music catalog, her five homes, and earnings from streaming, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise. The analysis also estimated that Swift's Eras Tour sold more than $700 million in ticket sales to date. The singer's film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" has also dominated the box office. Earlier in October, "Eras" earned $96 million in its four days at the domestic box office, marking the highest opening for a concert film.