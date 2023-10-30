NFL Week 9 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads for SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today for Week 9. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000.

So, what do you have to lose?

Thats right. Absolutely nothing. Plus, the more picks you make correctly, the more free bets you can earn. Look for our expert picks this Friday as an added bonus.

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10:

Seahawks at Ravens

Contest Line: Seahawks +5.5 | Ravens -5.5

Seahawks +5.5 | Ravens -5.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Seattles comeback win over Cleveland combined with the 49ers third straight loss has the Seahawks atop the NFC West, but they face a tough road challenge against the AFC North-leading Ravens in Baltimore. Seattle is 4-2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season while the Ravens are 5-3.

Cardinals at Browns

Contest Line: Cardinals +6.5 | Browns -6.5

Cardinals +6.5 | Browns -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The fact that Arizona has a 1-7 overall record but is 4-4 ATS is evidence that the Cardinals have been competitive most of the season. But they face a tough task going to Cleveland, where the Browns are 3-1, both overall and ATS, at home.

Rams at Packers

Contest Line: Rams +3.5 | Packers -3.5

Rams +3.5 | Packers -3.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Rams will need a big game from Cooper Kupp, who was not productive in a Week 8 loss to the Cowboys. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Both of these teams are in desperate need of a win; the Rams have lost three of their last four while Green Bay is riding a four-game losing streak. The Rams, who may be withouth starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, are 4-3 ATS; the Packers are 3-4 ATS.

Buccaneers at Texans

Contest Line: Buccaneers +2.5 | Texans -2.5

Buccaneers +2.5 | Texans -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

After jumping out to a 3-1 start, the Buccaneers have lost three in a row. While they had some extra time off after a Thursday night game last week, this will be their second straight road game. The Texans, meanwhile, had been 4-2 ATS before losing outright as a road favorite in Carolina Sunday.

Commanders at Patriots

Contest Line: Commanders +3.5 | Patriots -3.5

Commanders +3.5 | Patriots -3.5 Game Info: Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Washington is a tricky team to figure -- the Commanders have played the Eagles very close twice this season but are 3-3 in their other games. Theyre 3-4-1 ATS. The Patriots, meanwhile, are 2-6 both overall and ATS. New England, which has struggled on offense, just lost its best receiver, Kendrick Bourne, to an ACL injury.

Bears at Saints

Contest Line: Bears +7.5 | Saints -7.5

Bears +7.5 | Saints -7.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bears have split their last four games after getting off to a miserable 0-4 start. Theyre 2-5-1 ATS, which is the same spread record as New Orleans. The saints return home after a solid win against the Colts -- a much-needed win since they had lost four of their previous five games.

Colts at Panthers

Contest Line: Colts -2.5 | Panthers +2.5

Colts -2.5 | Panthers +2.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5 , 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Indianapolis is 4-4 ATS, but the Colts have lost three in a row after winning three of their first five games. Carolina, meanwhile, is coming off its first win of the season -- as well as its first cover of the season -- when it defeated Houston as a home dog. The Panthers are 1-5-1 ATS.

Giants at Raiders

Contest Line: Giants +3.5 | Raiders -3.5

Giants +3.5 | Raiders -3.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 4:25p.m. ET | FOX

The Giants are 2-5-1 ATS. They might get Daniel Jones back for this game but are coming off a brutal overtime loss to the Jets. The Raiders return home on a short week after the Monday night game in Detroit. Las Vegas is 2-1 at home both overall and ATS.

Cowboys at Eagles

Contest Line: Cowboys +2.5 | Eagles -2.5

Cowboys +2.5 | Eagles -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET| FOX

Dallas is coming off a demolition of the Rams and looking to pull into a first-place tie with the Eagles in the NFC East. The Cowboys are 5-2 overall and ATS. Philadelphia avoided an upset bid by Washington and has the best record in the NFL at 7-1. The Eagles are 4-2-2 ATS.

Bills at Bengals

Contest Line: Bills +2.5 | Bengals -2.5

Bills +2.5 | Bengals -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET| NBC

A few weeks ago, Cincinnati would not have been favored in this game. But the Bengals seem to have righted their ship, Theyve won three straight games and covered all three to improve to 3-3-1 ATS. Buffalo, meanwhile, has split its last four games after a 3-1 start and the offense has not been its usual explosive self. The Bills are 3-5 ATS.

