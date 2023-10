Andrea Morris of Fayetteville (from left) reacts as she receives her boarding pass from Delta Ticket Agent Lorenna White, Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport is about to turn 25 years old. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Northwest Arkansas airport to celebrate 25th anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content