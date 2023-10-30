Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 30, 1923

ALPINE -- Miss Estene Mitchell, 14-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. S. Mitchell of Alpine, who disappeared from her home last Thursday afternoon, was found Saturday morning at Caddo Gap, about 20 miles from here. She told her father that she had intended to go to Crawford County to seek work. The girl had "bobbed" her hair, was wearing overalls, and a pair of her father's shoes. She walked from her home to Caddo Gap Thursday night, carrying her clothes tied up in a bundle. The girl left home during the absence of her parents, who had to spend the night at the home of another daughter, who lived a few miles from the Mitchell residence. Her disappearance was not discovered until the following morning, and a search for her was begun immediately.

50 years ago

Oct. 30, 1973

CANON CITY, Colo. -- A meteorite, nearly six inches long and four inches wide, fell through the roof of Jack Steven's garage. Scientists from the American Meteorite Laboratory at Denver comfirmed that the rock was a meteorite. Part of the meteorite will be sent to the Smithsonian Institution at Washington, and other pieces will be given to the United States Geological Survey.

25 years ago

Oct. 30, 1998

FORT SMITH -- A prosecutor has asked a Sebastian County woman to give up all but 30 of her more than 130 dogs. Carol Ashly keeps the dogs on 12 acres near Hackett. Police and animal control officers visited the property last summer after receiving complaints from an animal rights group that the dogs were suffering from poor treatment. The prosecutor's office said Wednesday that it had sent a letter to Ashly's lawyer requesting that the woman turn over more than 100 dogs to the River Valley Humane Society. The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals complained that Ashly has too many dogs on her property and that the land was littered with feces and trash. Some dogs had mange, the group said. Local officials visited Ashly's dogs at the end of the summer and found that the animals generally appeared healthier.

10 years ago

Oct. 30, 2013

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City-based LSB Industries Inc. will get a $113 million insurance payment after a May 2012 explosion damaged one of its chemical plants in south Arkansas. No one was injured in the blast at the El Dorado Chemical Company plant that produced nitric acid. LSB Industries said Friday that it has received $60 million and will get the remaining $53 million within 30 days. LSB earlier paid a $1 million deductible on the claim. The company had previously announced plans to spend about $120 million to build a replacement plant in El Dorado that would make a weaker form of nitric acid than was previously produced. LSB Chief Financial Officer Tony Shelby told The Oklahoman that most customers now want the less-concentrated form of the chemical, which is sold for farming and industrial uses, including semiconductors, herbicides, pesticides and metal treatment.