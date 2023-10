Norie Allen is pictured with her ceramics Oct. 19 during the Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival at the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)

BELLA VISTA -- Vendors spoke well of the Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival on Oct. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Pumpkin Patch vendors impressed by event

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content