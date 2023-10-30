Rucker roughs up Warhawk defense

Arkansas State (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) continued its dominance over the Louisiana-Monroe (2-6, 0-5) program on Saturday afternoon. The Red Wolves won their 14th consecutive game against the Warhawks in a 34-24 victory at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La. The Red Wolves have not lost to the Warhawks since the 2009 season.

Corey Rucker also continued his personal dominance over the Warhawks, catching six passes for 160 yards. In his three career games against Louisiana-Monroe, Rucker has pulled down 22 receptions for 573 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"He definitely loves playing against ULM," ASU Coach Butch Jones said of Rucker following Saturday's win. "I think it goes back to recruiting. But again, I just can't say enough about him and his competitive grit. Everything he has overcome and he definitely sparked us tonight."

With the road victory over the Warhawks, the Red Wolves pulled their record to .500 on the season with four games remaining on the schedule. While they got back in the win column against the Warhawks, the Red Wolves' starting tight end Emmanual Stevenson went down with an injury in the third quarter.

"He'll be out for the rest of the year," Jones said of Stevenson's condition. "We lost him with a broken fibula. Can't say enough about him as a person. His character. His competitive character and he was playing his best football."

While Rucker and the offense put up 34 points in the win, ASU's defense stepped up and made life uncomfortable for Louisiana-Monroe freshman quarterback Blake Murphy, who made his first career start Saturday.

"He's hard to contain," ASU linebacker Charles Willekes said of Murphy. "He was able to make a few plays. I felt like we got some good pressure. We were running some stuff to get up in his face."

The Red Wolves kept penalties and turnovers to a minimum as well. ASU committed just three penalties for the game, while Louisiana-Monroe committed nine. Raynor threw one interception just before halftime, but that was the only turnover all afternoon.

The Warhawk defense ranked fourth in the FBS in generating turnovers entering the game with 16 total. Through eight games played, Louisiana-Monroe has forced multiple turnovers in four of those contests.

"I thought this would be [Raynor's] biggest challenge to date as a young starting quarterback with his ability to manage the game," Jones said. "They give you so many different looks. They challenge you in every aspect with good football players."

As ASU prepares to welcome Louisiana to Jonesboro this coming Saturday, Jones said he is pleased with the growth of his team, which has one of the youngest rosters in the Sun Belt, to this point.

"I like the progression that not only this team is making, but this program is making," Jones said. "I think we're making tremendous progress. But as you know, we live in a week-to-week season and we got a great challenge coming into Centennial Bank Stadium with Louisiana coming in next week.

"But we're going to enjoy this one because we have come a long way and I have to keep reminding myself, in a very short period of time."

Raynor is one of those young players the Red Wolves have relied on this season. His 298-yard, 1 touchdown performance increased his totals in those catagories to 1,454 and 13, respectively, but he completed just 50% of his passes (15 of 30) against Louisiana-Monroe to drop his season mark to 58.3%.

Raynor said he hopes the team can continue to build off of the win over the Warhawks.

"It gives us some momentum going into the rest of the season," Raynor said. "We're 4-4 and we're just going to keep rolling and try to keep that momentum going."