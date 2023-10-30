State Police investigating fatal shooting outside Halloween party in Dermott

A man was fatally shot outside a Halloween party in Dermott on Sunday morning, a news release from the Arkansas State Police said Monday.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 302 North Shepard St., the news release said. There were several people outside the building where a Halloween party had been, police said.

27-year-old Joshua Thompson was found on the ground beside his vehicle “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds” around 2 a.m., the release said.

He was taken to McGehee Hospital where died due to his injuries around 3 a.m., police said.

According to the release, Dermott police asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate and the criminal investigation division reported to the scene.

Thompson’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for the manner and cause of death to be determined, police said.