State sports brief: No. 10 Arkansas volleyball sweeps No. 19 Florida

Volleyball

No. 10 Arkansas sweeps No. 19 Florida

The University of Arkansas volleyball team came into Sunday's SEC match with a 3-50 all-time record against Florida without a win in the series on the road. But the No. 10 Razorbacks changed that.

Arkansas swept No. 19 Florida 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 and darted a half-game ahead of Kentucky, which had an open date on Sunday, atop the SEC standings. The Razorbacks (20-3, 10-1 SEC) now lead the league as the Wildcats remain 9-1.

Jill Gillen and Maggie Cartwright shared match honors with 12 kills apiece for Arkansas, while Taylor Head chipped in 10. Setter Hannah Hogue registered a double-double with 31 assists and a team-best 10 digs for the Razorbacks. Middle blocker Zoi Evans added five blocks, while Courtney Jackson served up three aces.

Arkansas closes a five-match road stretch at Georgia on Wednesday, then returns to Barnhill Arena on Nov. 5 to host Mississippi State in a 3 p.m. match.

-- NWA Democrat Gazette