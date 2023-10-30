Sections
‘The sword fighting of painting’

Artists get creative at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park by Lynn Kutter | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Dustin Miller of Siloam Springs paints the valley at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park during a recent outing of the Plein Air Painters of the Ozarks. The group meets in a different outside setting every Wednesday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Members of Plein Air Painters of the Ozarks used the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park as one of their settings...

Print Headline: ‘The sword fighting of painting’

