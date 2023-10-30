Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 19-25 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 19
Joshua Nathaniel Baber, 34, and Chasidi Nicole Rose, 29, both of Pryor, Okla.
Saudy Wilfredo Capriel Cuxum, 45, and Otilia Ceja Estrada, 53, both of Springdale
Ryan Jacob Andrew Ellison, 31, and Brittany Ariana Lacey, 43, both of Springdale
Salvador Gallardo Jr., 31, Bentonville, and Marcela Carbajal, 32, Springdale
Austin Henry Lee Waters, 30, and Madison Paige Nichole Youngblood, 28, both of Bentonville
Oct. 20
James Blair Blankenship, 63, and Sarah Chani Jones, 25, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Mario Cortes Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Tinajero, 34, both of Springdale
Andrew James Davis, 24, and Emma Laure'n Riemenschneider, 22, both of Springdale
Jimmy Rodrecus Dismuke, 35, and Brittany Sherice Huff, 31, both of Springdale
Jason Lee Edwards Jr., 19, and Jazmin Nicole Helvey, 20, both of Springdale
Evan Francis Engelhard, 24, and Jiana Niccole Goehrig, 25, both of Fayetteville
Bradley Alan Farris, 27, and Sarah Lynn Dobson, 28, both of Fayetteville
Michael Bradley Harrington, 24, and Bradi Lynn Matlock, 24, both of Springdale
Hunter Cade Holland, 25, and Dallas Renee Morrissey-Ellis, 24, both of Fayetteville
William Wayne Jarnagan, 29, and Hayley Dawn Bohannan, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Isaac John Keeney, 23, and Makenzie Rose Milliken, 24, both of Rogers
Brian Dalton King, 28, and Sarah Caroline Halford, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jose Luis Navarrete, 43, and Courtney Rochelle Avery, 35, both of Prairie Grove
Austin Adam Parker, 27, Springdale, and Rebeca Matamoros Duran, 28, Fort Smith
Rony Amilcar Perez Gurra, 39, and Olga Tomas Juarez, 28, both of Springdale
William Zane Pickett, 28, Springdale, and Natalie Kate Johnson, 25, Fayetteville
Ronald Richard Roan Jr., 54, and Shawna Marie Wade, 46, both of Fayetteville
Daven Dean Stewart, 27, and Samantha Roman Pineda, 22, both of Lowell
Danie Longfellow Townsend, 51, Springdale, and Savannah Brooke Plumhoff, 37, Lowell
Judis Velasquez Gonzalez, 36, and Evelyn Roxana Velasquez Ortega, 29, both of Southwest City, Mo.
Roberto Carlos Villalobos, 24, and Alexandria Ranea Hayward, 23, both of Fayetteville
John Ray Waldrop, 35, and Madeline Amanda Sims, 32, both of Cane Hill
Oct. 23
Alexander Mark Linn, 26, and Callie Rose Turner, 26, both of Fayetteville
Reinaldo Montes Toro, 40, and Kathyria Madera-Velazquez, 42, both of Springdale
Tiara Sidonia Soza Shelton, 38, and Orianna Moscatelli Pirez, 21, both of Fayetteville
Nathaniel Cayden Taylor, 25, and Bethany Grace Miller, 26, both of Rogers
Michael Barret Thompson, 45, and Krista Marie Ward, 37, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 24
Justin William Brown Pockrus, 28, and Kendra Lee Bell, 27, both of Fayetteville
Keefer Dean Roach, 29, and Celeste Eva Richard, 29, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Michael Stevens, 30, and Stephanie Flores, 27, both of Bentonville
Nathan Gene Tollett, 37, and Edid Bravo Avellaneda, 33, both of Lincoln
Robert Chester Wingate, 29, and Mariah Rochell Carrier, 37, both of West Fork
Oct. 25
Lane Benjamin Bridenstine, 24, and Savannah Jordyn Wynn, 25, both of Fayetteville
Hector Ruben Camacho Cabrera, 28, and Amalia Rosa Llanos Reyes, 37, both of Springdale
Kenneth Lamar Johnson, 33, and Heltina Rithen, 36, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Forrest Reading, 27, and Melena Ann Perry, 28, both of Fayetteville
John Rev Barro Sakanoue, 25, and Morgan Brooke Laird, 25, both of Huntsville
David Martin Scoggins, 28, and Morgan Nicole Morlang, 28, both of Farmington
Cody Ryan Shober, 25, and Shayna Raylynn Fulton, 25, both of Fayetteville