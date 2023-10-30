Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 19-25 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 19

Joshua Nathaniel Baber, 34, and Chasidi Nicole Rose, 29, both of Pryor, Okla.

Saudy Wilfredo Capriel Cuxum, 45, and Otilia Ceja Estrada, 53, both of Springdale

Ryan Jacob Andrew Ellison, 31, and Brittany Ariana Lacey, 43, both of Springdale

Salvador Gallardo Jr., 31, Bentonville, and Marcela Carbajal, 32, Springdale

Austin Henry Lee Waters, 30, and Madison Paige Nichole Youngblood, 28, both of Bentonville

Oct. 20

James Blair Blankenship, 63, and Sarah Chani Jones, 25, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Mario Cortes Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Tinajero, 34, both of Springdale

Andrew James Davis, 24, and Emma Laure'n Riemenschneider, 22, both of Springdale

Jimmy Rodrecus Dismuke, 35, and Brittany Sherice Huff, 31, both of Springdale

Jason Lee Edwards Jr., 19, and Jazmin Nicole Helvey, 20, both of Springdale

Evan Francis Engelhard, 24, and Jiana Niccole Goehrig, 25, both of Fayetteville

Bradley Alan Farris, 27, and Sarah Lynn Dobson, 28, both of Fayetteville

Michael Bradley Harrington, 24, and Bradi Lynn Matlock, 24, both of Springdale

Hunter Cade Holland, 25, and Dallas Renee Morrissey-Ellis, 24, both of Fayetteville

William Wayne Jarnagan, 29, and Hayley Dawn Bohannan, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Isaac John Keeney, 23, and Makenzie Rose Milliken, 24, both of Rogers

Brian Dalton King, 28, and Sarah Caroline Halford, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jose Luis Navarrete, 43, and Courtney Rochelle Avery, 35, both of Prairie Grove

Austin Adam Parker, 27, Springdale, and Rebeca Matamoros Duran, 28, Fort Smith

Rony Amilcar Perez Gurra, 39, and Olga Tomas Juarez, 28, both of Springdale

William Zane Pickett, 28, Springdale, and Natalie Kate Johnson, 25, Fayetteville

Ronald Richard Roan Jr., 54, and Shawna Marie Wade, 46, both of Fayetteville

Daven Dean Stewart, 27, and Samantha Roman Pineda, 22, both of Lowell

Danie Longfellow Townsend, 51, Springdale, and Savannah Brooke Plumhoff, 37, Lowell

Judis Velasquez Gonzalez, 36, and Evelyn Roxana Velasquez Ortega, 29, both of Southwest City, Mo.

Roberto Carlos Villalobos, 24, and Alexandria Ranea Hayward, 23, both of Fayetteville

John Ray Waldrop, 35, and Madeline Amanda Sims, 32, both of Cane Hill

Oct. 23

Alexander Mark Linn, 26, and Callie Rose Turner, 26, both of Fayetteville

Reinaldo Montes Toro, 40, and Kathyria Madera-Velazquez, 42, both of Springdale

Tiara Sidonia Soza Shelton, 38, and Orianna Moscatelli Pirez, 21, both of Fayetteville

Nathaniel Cayden Taylor, 25, and Bethany Grace Miller, 26, both of Rogers

Michael Barret Thompson, 45, and Krista Marie Ward, 37, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 24

Justin William Brown Pockrus, 28, and Kendra Lee Bell, 27, both of Fayetteville

Keefer Dean Roach, 29, and Celeste Eva Richard, 29, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Michael Stevens, 30, and Stephanie Flores, 27, both of Bentonville

Nathan Gene Tollett, 37, and Edid Bravo Avellaneda, 33, both of Lincoln

Robert Chester Wingate, 29, and Mariah Rochell Carrier, 37, both of West Fork

Oct. 25

Lane Benjamin Bridenstine, 24, and Savannah Jordyn Wynn, 25, both of Fayetteville

Hector Ruben Camacho Cabrera, 28, and Amalia Rosa Llanos Reyes, 37, both of Springdale

Kenneth Lamar Johnson, 33, and Heltina Rithen, 36, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Forrest Reading, 27, and Melena Ann Perry, 28, both of Fayetteville

John Rev Barro Sakanoue, 25, and Morgan Brooke Laird, 25, both of Huntsville

David Martin Scoggins, 28, and Morgan Nicole Morlang, 28, both of Farmington

Cody Ryan Shober, 25, and Shayna Raylynn Fulton, 25, both of Fayetteville