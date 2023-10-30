ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd co-headline April 18 concert at North Little Rock arena

Rockers ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” including a 7 p.m. April 18 concert at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. Black Stone Cherry will be the opening act.

Tickets — $29.50-$354.50 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at noon Friday via www.ticketmaster.com or https://www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour.

ZZ Top, that "Little Ol’ Band From Texas” (Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, with Elwood Francis replacing the late Dusty Hill), has been delivering rock, blues and boogie on stage and studio for more than half a century.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is marking the 50th anniversary of its debut album “Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd.” The band’s current lineup includes Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Damon Johnson, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.



