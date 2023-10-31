Applications open for kitchen supplies

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting school applications through Dec. 8 for Farm to School Kitchen Equipment grants.

The goal of the new program to increase capacity of public and private schools to process and serve more specialty crops to students through cafeterias and other school feeding programs.

Selected schools will receive grants of up to $5,000 to purchase equipment, improve school meal quality, and increase student consumption of particular foods.

Applicant schools -- including early education centers and alternative learning programs -- must describe how the desired kitchen equipment will increase consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables in the cafeteria.

The application is here: https://tinyurl.com/54ma283v.