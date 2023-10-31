AT&T offers $5,000 for copper theft info

During a news conference on Monday, AT&T announced a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of copper theft criminals.

Held inside the Kevin Collins Training Center, the meeting included Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who said AT&T was doing its part in making the repairs. Still, the criminals are coming in night after night robbing the community of copper with the Grider Field Airport, Shannon Road and Ohio Street areas being the heaviest hit.

A task force has been created, according to Washington, with about nine members, with more welcome to join.

AT&T representative Ronnie Dedman said Pine Bluff was having the greatest problem in the state of Arkansas when it comes to copper theft.

"These thefts of communication infrastructure are a serious matter that affects public safety and other parts of the community at large as well as small businesses," he said.

Dedman said it is costing the company almost a quarter million dollars in material alone to repair the lines when they are cut by the thieves.

He spoke about the broad range of impacts due to cable theft like fire, police and hospitals to name a few.

AT&T has partnered with law enforcement agencies and says there is currently legislation in place that deals with the theft of copper and offers penalties for those who are caught stealing it.

Council member Glen Brown Sr. suggested signs be made to warn people of the crime and penalties to help deter copper theft and Council Member Lanette Frazier asked everyone to be alert.

"Pay attention to the black smoke clouds that we see," said Frazier referring to the burning of the wire done to expose the copper in order to melt the copper down. "Pay attention to the trucks because they are smart. They have the gear and they have the trucks."

Doug Hale, Grider Field Airport manager, said there were major problems at the airport due to copper theft.

"The airport once had numerous phone lines and we eventually had fiber optic brought out that was connected to the old phone lines in a remote area that is not heavily traveled," said Hale.

Hale said the thieves would come out and pull a section of the fiber optic down and he didn't know why until he learned they were attached to the phone lines that had the copper.

With the internet, telecommunications and credit card machines down, the entire airport and surrounding businesses could not operate.

"Not only [were] we out of business, but the Federal Aviation Administration along with the National Weather Service [were also] affected as well," he said.

Hale said their problem had been addressed by AT&T.

"AT&T was kind enough to bury our lines," he said.

"The phone poles are gone, everything is gone. It's obviously taken care of our problem. We haven't had a problem since then."

Washington said Ritter Communications, an internet service provider, is in the process of installing fiber.

Pine Bluff citizen Geneva Dawson, who has lived in Pine Bluff all of her life, said it wasn't until she moved to Ohio Street two years ago that she began having problems with copper vandalism.

"I cannot use my computer. I cannot have access to my heart monitor because I have a defibrillator and so it's causing lots of problems," she said.

According to Dawson, the theft happened around 2 to 3 a.m. and she asked why they couldn't get surveillance in the area.

"Living alone, thank God I have a cell phone," she said but was told lots of customers, especially the elderly, don't have cell phones so they are left in the home through the night with no service.

Rev. Jesse Turner suggested buyers and sellers of copper be registered through the city by an ordinance approved by the city council. According to Turner a vendor license and seller permit would be required.

To obtain them, a valid ID and Social Security number would be required during the application process.

"It will be against the law to receive copper from anyone without a seller's permit," said Turner.

"I believe that something needs to be done, something has to be put in place."

Council Member Bruce Lockett said he reported months ago that constituents in his ward were having copper theft issues.

"The only way we're going to stop copper theft is by engaging the whole community into looking out for this copper," he said.

"This like many other problems that plague Pine Bluff, will not be solved unless everybody on the ground is engaged in trying to make things better."