Ballet Arkansas in select company among international companies for World Ballet Day





Ballet Arkansas is one of several international guest ballet companies participating in Covent Garden's 10th anniversary Celebration of World Ballet Day on Wednesday.

Others include The Royal Ballet (in London), The Australian Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, National Ballet of China, The Stuttgart Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada.

Throughout the day, companies will be stream exclusive content on their social media platforms and via YouTube. Ballet Arkansas is providing behind-the-scenes company classes and rehearsals for its "45th Anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular," its annual production of Peter Tchaikovsky’s ballet, which it will mount — with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in the pit and a dedicated cast and crew of more than 400 — Dec. 8-10 at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall.

It’s Ballet Arkansas’ second year as a featured company. Michael Fothergill, the company’s executive and artistic director, notes that “last year's stream garnered [more than] 260,000 views from more than 39 countries.

“Sharing the remarkable talents of Ballet Arkansas company artists and staff truly puts BA on the global ballet map. I’m not sure the average Joe truly understands the significance of this cultural achievement for our city, state and region.”

The company is also hold an online flash "Buy 3, Get 1 Free" ticket sale on Wednesday for “The Nutcracker,” 8 a.m.-midnight, online only. Visit balletarkansas.org/tickets.